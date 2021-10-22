Damian Lillard and Anthony Davis last minute guests, and inevitably … it’s been a few disappointments

It was therefore the last of the three NBA reveal concerning the famous 75 Greatest unveiled on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Great League, and we can now breathe with a list, an incredible list that we will be able to dissect all the day and for some more. There are sure values, there are half-surprises, and there are obviously a lot of disappointments because it is still the goal of the game and the very essence of life. Come on, do we debrief?

First top note: all of the 50 Greatest of 1997 were – quite logically – rewarded again and it was therefore necessary to add to these legends 25 new names. Second fact? Dennis Rodman, Dominique Wilkins and Bob McAdoo, for many considered the three big losers of the inaugural list, were added to the elite, which left us, take out the calculators, 22 new spots to offer. For these 22 pretty gifts and for this last third there were certainties (LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Dwyane Wade …), others on the side of the oldest (Jason Kidd, Reggie Miller , Paul Pierce, Ray Allen) and none of the big names approached has experienced shameful oblivion, which is not necessarily the case this morning for a few forgotten, whose seriousness will be left to you to judge. Get out the salt, we are talking here about Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, Vince Carter, Manu Ginobili, Dikembe Mutombo or Dwight Howard, whose presence in the list was not guaranteed but whose absence is already being talked about on a bunch of places public.

Absentees who had to give way to other rascals (Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis) happier at the time of these lines, with already some questions concerning the last two cities, of which the palmares little fleshed out or even empty like the brain of a reality TV guy does task in an all-time ranking. Some people speak this morning of “American list for Americans”, here we will qualify by saying that the stats and the fame have sometimes won over the titles and the overall prize list.

Ultimately ? 75 names, 76 even, with inevitably fights and fanbases who hate each other a little more this morning. The 75 Greatest are in the place, they are in stone, so go to 2047 to expand the list to 100 names to satisfy even more people, and to piss off just as many. Until then? We give you this link, in case you want to discover a real Top 100, worked, argued and, icing on the cake, ranked from 100 to 1. What do you want, we do the job where we don’t.