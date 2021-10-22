Daniel Riolo shoots the Mastiffs and wants to get them off the C1!

Zapping Goal! Football club LOSC: figures for the 2020-2021 season of Burak Yilmaz

LOSC can’t do it. After three matches this season in the Champions League, Jocelyn Gourvennec’s men have still not won a single victory. On Wednesday, they stumbled in front of Sevilla FC, which we have yet experienced sharper (0-0).

“We didn’t really feast at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium,” Pierre Ménès summed up on his blog. There was no defeat and no winner either with a sad 0-0 where the key word of the evening was offensive vagueness, both on the Lille side and on the Sevillian side. When you don’t want to bother to push your actions, you end up with this ultimately very sad rendering and I admit that I had a hard time staying awake until the end of the game. “

Daniel Riolo doesn’t really say anything else. Invited to give his opinion on the level of the LOSC, the polemicist cut the Mastiffs as rarely! “Lille, it’s always the same in the Champions League, he breathed on RMC Sport. It’s harmless and we get bored (…) Their stadium is not even full for the second time. This is not a club made for C1 and you have to leave it to others because it becomes tiring. “

