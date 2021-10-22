Dany Boon on Netflix: 8 Rue de l’Humanité dubbed or crushed by the critics? – Cinema News

Available on Netflix, “8 Rue de l’Humanité” marks the first collaboration between Dany Boon and the streaming giant. Has this comedy on confinement conquered the press? Verdict.

WHAT IS IT ABOUT ?

The streets of Paris are empty and silent. While some preferred to flee the capital, seven families remained confined in a building from 11th to 8 rue de l’Homme with, among others; a bistro owner who is looking for a way to stay open. An ambitious scientist who wants to find the vaccine and never worry about urinalysis again. A hypochondriac in panic but happy to be right at last, his lawyer wife who fights to reconcile professional and family life, an online sports coach who gets bigger over the weeks, his pregnant fiancee who makes the buzz by becoming an anti singer. Covid, a rich self-made man desperate not to have the school level of his 8-year-old son … and two children of 8 and 10 who, thanks to confinement, will fall in love.





8 Rue de l’Humanité, directed by Dany Boon, written by Dany Boon and Laurence Arné.

Available on Netflix

WHAT DO THE PRESS THINK?

At the box office, Dany boon is the king of French comedy. His last film released in theaters, La Ch’tite famille, had gathered more than 5 million spectators. Three years later, the actor and director presents his seventh feature film, 8 Rue de l’Humanité, on the Netflix platform. After the success of Murder Mystery, a comedy in which he co-starred with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, this first collaboration with the platform sounds obvious.

For this new project, Dany Boon is inspired by the Covid-19 pandemic and more particularly by confinement. It tells the fate of several characters, all gathered in the same Parisian building. On the press side, the film was not unanimous. Critical for Telerama, Frédéric Strauss criticizes the actor and filmmaker for not going out “from his comfort zone”. “In this film confined to the health crisis, the comedian is content with the slightest effort, lazy king of comedy”, He writes.

Same story for The Parisian and journalist Renaud Baronian. The latter points to the awkwardness of this comedy, provoking more “embarrassment rather than laughter”. At the house of Le Figaro, Julia Baudin regrets that the subject of the pandemic is covered, “by accumulating clichés”. Simon Riaux ofLarge screen curls the director’s staging: “Let’s salute the absolute placidity with which, for 2h06, his camera reminds us that life can be a big nothing. ”



Netflix François Damiens in “8 Rue de l’Humanité”.



Opinions are more measured for LCI, which emphasizes that “the satire gains in depth in its last part when it takes an unprecedented dramatic turn”. Thibault Liessi from Progress specifies that the film is “imperfect” and “long”, But adds:“we are almost tempted to forgive everything in a film where we see a mad scientist giving a heart massage to a guinea pig. ”

Christophe Caron from The voice of the North highlights the humor and humanity of comedy: “We laugh, but we also smile a lot in this gently cathartic experience (it will speak to everyone) which is not just a joke”.

Abroad, especially in Belgium, on the daily side The Free, journalist Karin Tshidimba explains “the film should have bet on more rhythm, surprises and bite and a less agreed upon staging”. In Canada, Marc-André Lussier from Press note that “the intentions are noble”, But reproach 8 rue de l’Humanité her “caricature”,“forced emotion” and his “excess sentimentality”.