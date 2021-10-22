Death of Halyna Hutchins on set – weapon handled by Alec Baldwin contained single live bullet

The supposedly dummy firearm with which American actor Alec Baldwin accidentally killed the cinematographer and injured the director of his upcoming film “Rust” in New Mexico on Thursday contained a live bullet, Variety magazine reports and the IndieWire site.

The two American media, specializing in the film industry, quote a memo from the local branch of the Union of Stage, Theater and Film Employees (IATSE) stating “that a real bullet was accidentally fired by the actor principal, reaching cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza. “

Alec Baldwin used the prop, which theoretically had to be blank loaded, while shooting a sequence of the feature film, a western, at Bonanza Creek Ranch, south of Santa Fe.

Halyna Hutchins, 42, of Ukrainian origin, was transported by helicopter to the University Hospital in Mexico City, where she was pronounced dead. Joel Souza, 48, injured, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Actress Frances Fischer, who stars in the film, said on Twitter Friday that she received a text from the director informing her of his discharge from hospital.

Alec Baldwin is “heartbroken”

The Santa Fe sheriff had specified that Alec Baldwin, 63, had been heard at his request by investigators, and that no charge had been brought against him.





The actor, also a co-producer of “Rust,” set in 1880s Kansas, broke his silence on Friday.

In a statement posted on his Twitter account, he said he was “heartbroken”.

“There are no words to bear witness to the shock and sadness I feel after this tragic accident which cost the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, a mother, a greatly admired colleague,” he wrote.

“I am in touch with her husband, to offer my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, her son, and all those who knew and loved Halyna.”