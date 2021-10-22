Death of the couple, the baby and the dog in a forest in California

The mystery is finally solved. The hikers found dead with their baby and their dog in a Californian forest last August, and whose disappearance had been widely publicized in the United States, succumbed to the heat, we learned this Friday, October 22.

Investigators had been trying for several weeks to explain these strange deaths. John Gerrish, 45, his wife Ellen Chung, 31, Miju, their one-year-old daughter, and their pet were found lifeless in a remote area known as Devil’s Gulch.

The family had gone for a hike in the Sierra National Forest (California). Having found the home unoccupied, Miju’s nanny gave the alert on August 16.

Without apparent injuries, in a position that did not look like suicide, the death of the couple and their little girl had aroused misunderstanding. Jeremy Briese, Mariposa County Sheriff, put an end to the mystery by citing “hyperthermia” and “probable dehydration” as the causes of death at a conference on October 21.

“The walk started in a temperature of 24 degrees,” explained Jeremy Briese. “By the time they got down, before even waiting for the hiking trail, it had reached over 39 degrees.”

The family had exhausted their water reserves (contrary to what had been announced in August by investigators) and therefore found themselves trapped by the heat.





Weeks of uncertainty

The death of the couple, Miju and the dog had given rise to many theories. “You arrive there and everyone is dead. There are no gunshot wounds, no medicine vial, not a single clue. It’s a great mystery, ”Jeremy Briese told the San Francisco Chronicle.

The autopsies did not reveal anything conclusive. The investigators had therefore looked into the thesis of poisoning, either by carbon monoxide escaping from a disused mine shaft, or by toxins released by “blue algae” proliferating in a water course. neighbor.

Finally, there is no indication that the dog or the family drank the water contaminated with blue algae.