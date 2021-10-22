Defensive reinforcements in January, a proposed name

THE’ ASSE is going badly and should strengthen during the winter transfer window in January 2022. The rumor of the pre-transfer window evokes the arrival of a central defender in priority.

ASSE: Priority? Recruitment of a central defender in January

Without a budget to recruit new players, ASSE stalled during the last summer transfer window by strengthening internally, especially defensively. Claude Puel trusted Mickaël Nadé (22) on loan to Quevilly Rouen who was playing in the National last season. The young Saïdou Sow (19) was also integrated into the A team to support Timothée Kolodziejczak and Harold Moukoudi, themselves in great difficulty in the central defense of AS Saint-Étienne. Results? The team of Claude Puel is the red lantern of Ligue 1 with 4 points and the worst defense in the championship, that is to say 23 goals conceded in 10 games.

In an attempt to plug the breaches, the Loire club has planned the arrival of an axial rear in priority this winter, according to information from Green people. “The priority of priorities lies in the recruitment of a central defender, and this as soon as possible”, learned the media. “The cell is working there so that a central quickly joins the group. It will be an operational defender quickly “, indicated the source, while specifying that the change of coach (Puel is threatened with dismissal) on the sidelines of the Greens” should not change this intention to recruit “.





Vitorino Hilton proposed as reinforcement

Alexandre Sanfilippo, webmaster of the site specializing in news on ASSE, allowed himself to make a proposal to the decision-makers of the Loire club. In an interview with Goal Football Club, he chose Vitorino Hilton (44), retired after 10 consecutive seasons at Montpellier HSC. “I recently read an interview with Hilton. He said that he was missing the ground and that he would like to take it back. We should take it. I am convinced it would stabilize the defense. He would do no worse than our defenders, that’s for sure ”, he confided, while severely criticizing the current central hinge of the Greens. ” Defense ? How awful ! […] In the axis, this is not possible. It is unworthy of L1. It’s too slow, it lacks intelligence, ”he said.