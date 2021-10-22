Denis Villeneuve reveals when he says Star Wars turned sour

All Star Wars fans don’t have the same opinion on recent films, but many people agree on one idea: “it was better before”. New characters loved by fans have nevertheless been introduced, but that’s not always enough, according to lovers of the license, to make films as good as the first ones were (even if The Mandalorian manages to do very well). Denis Villeneuve also has his opinion on the question, and he just expressed it in a recent interview.

Denis Villeneuve, a clear artistic spirit

Some time ago, we presented to you the sayings of Denis Villeneuve concerning the MCU. According to the director :

All these movies are made from the same mold. Some filmmakers can add a little color to it, but they’re all cast in the same factory. It doesn’t take anything away from the movies, but they are formatted. (…) There are too many Marvel movies that are nothing more than a cut and paste of others.

Denis Villeneuve later explained that he still had high hopes for the film The Eternals, since he appreciates the work of the director of the film, Chloe Zhao. If the MCU isn’t quite the director’s cup of tea, we can question his tastes. We know that the novels of Frank Herbert, Dune and its sequels, were the director’s bedside books several years ago.

The film Dune, which is still visible in theaters at this very moment, also uses precise codes of science fiction, some of which seem directly borrowed at Star Wars (although in many ways Dune moves away from the famous license). What relationship does Denis Villeneuve really have with Star Wars? The director agreed to come back to this question in a previous interview.

Denis Villeneuve reveals when Star Wars turned sour for him

In a new interview with The Playlist, Denis Villeneuve spoke of the influence of Star wars on Dune. Like many of us, the director admits to having first been exposed to Star wars before discovering that this film (and its desert planet, Tatooine), had a literary precursor in the form of Dune by Frank Herbert, and of his desert planet, Arrakis.





When we ask the director what his film is Star wars favorite, his answer was not long in coming: it is about the dark The Empire Strikes Back, which Villeneuve mentions in the same way as science fiction classics, as the Blade runner original and 2001: A Space Odyssey. He explains :

There is something in The Empire strikes back, its darkness, its tragic elements, what I was feeling at that precise moment about Star Wars … There was something there really serious that I deeply loved. Science fiction is serious stuff for me; it’s something that I love, especially when she considers life and existence as serious. That’s why I have so much respect for Blade Runner, the original, of course, and 2001: A Space Odyssey. When people take seriously science fiction, it’s so powerful.

Denis Villeneuve then went on to explain why he thinks that Star Wars reached its peak with The Empire Strikes Back :

Yes there was something in The Empire strikes back, in its darkness, in the way the film tackled Luke Skywalker’s psychological journey. And I have the impression that they lost that afterwards. They have lost that elegance. And maybe that’s what I was referring to when I said, “Oh, I wish Dune was … in a way, my idea was … to rediscover that early Star Wars spirit. “ You don’t have to post this; i will be crucified [rires]. But I totally believe it. I never left Star Wars: Star Wars left me.

Many fans share a similar sentiment that Star wars left them, or even abandoned them, at some point. For Denis Villeneuve, things are clear: The Empire Strikes Back was a masterpiece, and newer films are not at the same level, and did not show the same “elegance”.

And you, on your side, did you feel the same as Denis Villeneuve ? If so, from which film Star wars ? Give us your answers within our comments area ! And if you want to find the first box office figures of Dune, it’s right here.