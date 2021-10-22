discover it from all angles with these HD renderings signed Onleaks

High definition renderings released by the OnLeaks leaker show us Samsung’s next high-end tablet, the Galaxy Tab S8. And in the idea, the Korean manufacturer would show a certain conservatism.

Samsung used to wait until summer to reveal a new generation of tablets. The Galaxy Tab S6 was inducted in July 2019, followed a year and a month later by the Galaxy Tab S7. We could therefore logically have expected to see the Galaxy Tab S8 land this summer, but no.

Because the Covid-19 has meanwhile passed there, causing a shortage of historical components. Consequences: manufacturers of electronic devices are forced to postpone the release of their products. This is probably the reason why the Galaxy Tab S8 has yet to come up.

No big change in anticipation

However, the next high-end tablet from Samsung is starting to interest leakers. The famous OnLeaks, which we no longer present, has also published a series of HD renderings – in collaboration with the Zouton site – showing the Galaxy Tab S8 from all angles.

In view of the reliability of OnLeaks, we can legitimately think that the future tablet from Samsung will more or less resemble the images posted online. But the least we can say is that the Korean giant would show a marked conservatism from one generation of Tab to another.

In the idea, the Galaxy Tab S8 would indeed take the same main aesthetic lines of its predecessor. We would find here an identical design, with the same 11-inch screen diagonal. Zouton mentions the LCD as display technology, which would still be a stain for a product that wants to be upscale.

In terms of dimensions, OnLeaks expects a width of 253.75 mm, a height of 165.30 mm and a thickness of 6.24 mm. In the idea, we would join the measurements of the Galaxy Tab S7 (253.8 mm x 165.3 mm x 6.34 mm). The Tab S8 would simply be a bit thinner.





Competition is getting organized

At the front, the borders would still be thick. The power and volume buttons, as well as the photo module would fit in the same way, in the same places. Same song for the speakers, four in number (two located on either side of the tablet).

In short, Samsung probably shouldn’t take a lot of risks for its next premium tablet. We obviously expect a performance gain and some new features to set it apart from the rest. All at a relatively expensive price given its positioning.

However, the company must remain vigilant in the face of competition which is beginning to organize itself. On the table of tablets running Android, Xiaomi has indeed struck hard with its Pad 5 at 399 euros, when Realme would prepare a model for less than 300 euros.