Djibril Cissé will file a complaint against Zouaoui after his comments on his morals

Incriminated by Mustapha Zouaoui during the trial of the sextape case, Djibril Cissé announced this Thursday, on the set of the channel L’Equipe, his intention to file a complaint against him.

At the beginning of 2021, a relief had animated Djibril Cissé. The former international striker had just been excluded from any prosecution in the case of Mathieu Valbuena’s sextape, in accordance with the requisitions of the Versailles prosecutor’s office. The end of the judicial soap opera for him. “This story is finally behind me,” he tweeted.

His name, however, appeared in the trial of the sextape case, which opened on Wednesday. Through one of the accused, Mustapha Zouaoui. Prosecuted for attempted blackmail, the man who is sometimes nicknamed ‘Sata’ first admitted to having lied in previous statements to justice where he accused Djibril Cisse of having asked him to hit his ex-wife.

“When you maintain that you were asked to bully Mr. Cissé’s wife, several weeks after your indictment, is it still angry?” Asked the judge. “Sir, I was in prison, I had rage. I told myself that it was Djibril who sent me to prison. I was wondering how he could have done this to me. I told myself that I was was in prison and he was out with his wife and children when I wanted him to go too. But I was mad. I made it up. Djibril would never have called me to do something like that “, then recognized Zouaoui at the bar.





“Zouaoui has a problem”

Before making new accusations on the customs of the former Auxerrois. Djibril Cissé’s response was quick, he who indicated this Thursday, on the set of the channel L’Equipe, that he was going to file a complaint against Zouaoui.

“I’m telling you, he’s going to take a complaint,” Cisse said. “He said today that I was dating 15-year-old girls, that I was bringing 15-year-old girls to my house. What is he implying? am a pedophile, then, is that it? ‘It’s serious what he’s doing, it’s extra serious. So me, I’m going to say’ get me a team to go and hurt the mother of my children? ‘. Which planet are we on? “

Cissé wants (a little) in Valbuena

Asked also about having grievances against Mathieu Valbuena, Djibril Cissé was sincere: “On a few points, yes. I am being called. I take the time to warn him, to tell him ‘be careful’. I expected the same from him. Let him tell me ‘Djibril, I filed a complaint.’ That (filing a complaint) is not a problem. ‘they come to pick me up at 5:40 am at home as if I were the biggest bandit that bothers me. He could have warned me:’ with my lawyer we filed a complaint, we put the two lawyers in touch, we call the police. ‘He didn’t tell me he had filed a complaint. ” The case of the sextape, for which 10 months suspended prison sentence and a fine of 75,000 euros were required against Karim Benzema, could be judged on Friday.