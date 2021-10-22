Domenech places OM-PSG above Barça-Real

The Classic between Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain will take place on Sunday evening, the same day as the Spanish clash between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. But for Raymond Domenech, the Clasico will not overshadow the Ligue 1 poster. It is even rather the opposite.





Sunday Classics coming up this weekend. A few hours after the Liga clash between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou, Olympique de Marseille will host their rival Paris Saint-Germain at the Vélodrome in the biggest European poster of the day. At least this is the opinion of Raymond Domenech, convinced that the big meeting in Ligue 1 has taken over from the Clasico because of the big transfers made in recent years, often in favor of the Parisians.

” The match between Barça and Real will be at 4:15 p.m., recalled the consultant of the channel L’Equipe. I would say that there is almost a tie between the two meetings. At the European level, I think we will talk more about OM-PSG with Messi, and we do not know if Neymar will return, than a dying Barça and a Real Madrid which is nothing exceptional. These are teams that no longer have anything catchy. It must be emphasized that what still makes the quality and strength of these great teams is that they have stars. “

” And now, where are the stars? They are at PSG. Barça and Real have good players, they have great teams, that’s for sure. But they don’t have someone that stands out so they bring their team down to an average level. Benzema? He doesn’t have the aura of Ronaldo, Messi or Neymar. It’s a tone below “, Estimated the former coach of the France team, whose opinion will not be unanimous, as usual.