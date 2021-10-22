Donald Trump trolled on his own social network, “Social Truth”

UNITED STATES – Barely introduced, already hijacked. On Wednesday, October 20, the former President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced the launch of his own social network, “Social Truth”. Banned from Twitter and Facebook since the disastrous events of the Capitol last January, the billionaire explained to found an online platform on which he will be able to deliver freely and without censorship “his truth”.
An initiative that quickly saw its detractors mobilize to make a fool of it. Thus, a journalist from the American site “The Daily Dot” had fun, once the URL to the “Social Truth” registration form had been shared on the Internet, to open an account in the name of … Donald Trump.
Social media and data breach specialist Mikael Thalen was able to create a profile featuring Donald Trump’s famous Twitter photo and using the username @donaldtrump.
The site – which will not however be officially open before 2022, the journalist having only been able to access it via a direct URL – was very quickly taken offline and the account in Donald Trump’s name deleted. But as on Twitter (where he acted via @realDonaldTrump, his name having been preempted by someone else), the former President of the United States will therefore have seen his name used by another for a few minutes.
On the model of Twitter and Mastodon
And he was not the only one in this case since several conspiratorial personalities and those close to Donald Trump suffered the same fate, with jokers quickly creating a fake account for them. Among these, the son of former head of state Donald Jr., for example, was entitled to a fake account posting offensive or vulgar images and messages before, again, being deleted.
Very similar in appearance to Twitter or Mastodon, two so-called “micro-blogging” networks that allow the publication of very short messages, “Social Truth” describes itself as “a social platform disconnected from any ideology, encouraging free discussion, honest, open and globalized, without any discrimination against different schools of thought ”.
He proposes to follow “the truth”, a snub to intelligence on the part of a man who will have made famous during his mandate the “alernative facts”, in other words more or less grotesque lies serving his objectives and his political vision for the United States.
From November, the privileged whose registration will have been validated by the platform will be able to start using it, but for American Internet users, access to the general public should only be allowed in the first months of 2022. For the rest of the world, the platform has not yet announced whether it will be possible to register. One thing is certain: this time, Donald Trump should not be banned, whatever he shares.
