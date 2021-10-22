Donald Trump trolled on his own social network, “Social Truth”

Octavio Jones / Reuters When he had just launched his own social network, Donald Trump was immediately ridiculed on it, a journalist creating an account impersonating him (photo taken during a meeting in Florida, July 2021 ).

UNITED STATES – Barely introduced, already hijacked. On Wednesday, October 20, the former President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced the launch of his own social network, “Social Truth”. Banned from Twitter and Facebook since the disastrous events of the Capitol last January, the billionaire explained to found an online platform on which he will be able to deliver freely and without censorship “his truth”. An initiative that quickly saw its detractors mobilize to make a fool of it. Thus, a journalist from the American site “The Daily Dot” had fun, once the URL to the “Social Truth” registration form had been shared on the Internet, to open an account in the name of … Donald Trump. Social media and data breach specialist Mikael Thalen was able to create a profile featuring Donald Trump’s famous Twitter photo and using the username @donaldtrump.

Was just able to setup an account using the handle @donaldtrump on ‘Truth Social,’ former President Donald Trump’s new social media website. Although the site is not officially open, a URL was discovered allowing users to sign up anyway. pic.twitter.com/MRMQzjNhma – Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) October 21, 2021

The site – which will not however be officially open before 2022, the journalist having only been able to access it via a direct URL – was very quickly taken offline and the account in Donald Trump’s name deleted. But as on Twitter (where he acted via @realDonaldTrump, his name having been preempted by someone else), the former President of the United States will therefore have seen his name used by another for a few minutes.

On the model of Twitter and Mastodon And he was not the only one in this case since several conspiratorial personalities and those close to Donald Trump suffered the same fate, with jokers quickly creating a fake account for them. Among these, the son of former head of state Donald Jr., for example, was entitled to a fake account posting offensive or vulgar images and messages before, again, being deleted.

The “donaldjtrump” account of Trump’s TRUTH Social has already been hacked. pic.twitter.com/LDQ5w24tcV – Drew Harwell (@drewharwell) October 21, 2021