Don’t forget the lyrics: maestro Caroline eliminated, see her reaction

This Thursday, October 21, viewers witnessed Caroline’s elimination in Don’t Forget the Lyrics. The young singer then confided in her departure from the program in the columns of Télé-Loisirs.

She could have become the greatest maestro of Do not forget the lyrics ! But that was without counting the talent of his challengers. This Thursday, October 21, Caroline was eliminated of the program presented by Nagui. Only one day after breaking Kevin’s record and becoming the second best singer on the show, the young woman left the set, after 56 victories and a nice sum in her pocket. Indeed, Caroline won 416,000 euros ! Following her elimination, she gave an interview to TV-Leisure, in which she confides in her reaction, the day she left Do not forget the lyrics.

Disappointed but at the same time happy with her journey, Caroline is not sure how to react on elimination day : “There is a mixture of emotions. It is never a pleasure to lose. I take it well, because she really deserved her victory. Nagui also mentioned my journey. It’s so huge, that there is no has no room for disappointment “, she confides. The young singer also returned to the conditions of his departure : “Aurélie, who beat me, revised a lot. Like many other challengers besides. I was in the lead at the time of It’s the same song. The title on which we faced was Tomber, by Gerald. de Palmas. He is an artist that I like a lot, but I had already had a lot of his hits during my career “.

Caroline: “I was wrong on a word in her song”

The former maestro admits not being able to know all the hits of French song: “We come to a fatal moment where we say to ourselves that we cannot know everything. In fact, I did not stress my reviews on him, and I concentrated on artists who had not yet fallen. . I was wrong on a word in his song. And it’s no regrets! ” But what will she do now with the nice sum she has won? “We have to wait until the shows are broadcast to receive our earnings. So yes, I am talking about it with my partner Thomas. We were perhaps thinking of buying a three-wheeled motorcycle. But I have no more concrete ideas. “, she said.

