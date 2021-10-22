Dutch maestro Bernard Haitink, one of the greatest conductors of his generation, has died at 92

He has conducted the largest orchestras, from the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, to the Boston Symphony Orchestra, including the London Symphony Orchestra and the Berlin Philharmonic.

Bernard Haitink, considered one of the greatest conductors of his generation, died in London at the age of 92, the company managing its interests announced on Thursday (October 21st).

The Dutch maestro, famous for his reading of the works of Beethoven, Mahler and Bruckner throughout a career that spanned more than 60 years, died at home in the presence of his family, said the British company Askonas Holt. He was known for his modesty despite his fame and his modesty in the way he conducted his orchestra without ever seeking to overshadow it.

Born in Amsterdam, he first started playing the violin before learning conducting. He made his debut in 1954 at the head of the Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra. In 1956, he conducted the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra for the first time before becoming its official conductor for a relationship that would last more than 20 years. Bernard Haitink became the principal conductor of the London Philharmonic Orchestra in 1967, a position he held for more than ten years.





This is not his only connection with British orchestras. From 1987 to 2002 he was musical director of the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden. He has conducted the largest orchestras, from the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, to the Boston Symphony Orchestra, including the London Symphony Orchestra and the Berlin Philharmonic.

Bernard Haitink has also produced more than 450 recordings without forgetting to be a “passionate mentor” for the younger generations to whom he devotes his time for teaching or masterclasses, according to Askonas Holt.

He was a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters in France and Commander of the Order of the Lion of the Netherlands. Married four times, he had five children from his first marriage.