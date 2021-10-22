Eastern European countries facing an epidemic outbreak

7:15 am: Tens of thousands of caregivers dead from Covid Of the 135 million health professionals in the world, “between 80,000 and 180,000” died between the start of the pandemic and May 2021, according to an estimate by the World Health Organization. “This is why it is essential that healthcare professionals be vaccinated as a priority. Data from 119 countries suggests that on average two in five healthcare professionals worldwide are fully immunized,” said the director general. WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “But, of course, this average masks huge differences between regions and economic groups. In Africa, less than one in ten health professionals have been fully immunized. At the same time, in most high-income countries, more than 80% of health workers are fully immunized, ”he said.

7:10 am: More than 50,000 additional cases in the UK, a first since July The United Kingdom on Thursday recorded more than 50,000 cases of Covid-19 for the first time since mid-July, confirming the deterioration in health at the origin of increasingly urgent calls to reimpose restrictions, such as the port of the mask indoors. The country has some of the highest contamination rates in the world and equivalent to the levels of the violent wave last winter, which caused a long confinement. The numbers of hospitalizations and deaths remain lower, but also increasing.



7:07 am: Latin America and the Caribbean will be affected for “many years” The negative effects of the pandemic in the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean in terms of growth, employment and human capital, could “take many years before being reversed”, warned the IMF regional director. “Growth for most of the region is not returning to the trajectory we envisioned before the pandemic,” said Nigel Chalk, on the occasion of the publication of the report on the regional outlook of the International Monetary Fund. He raised the possibility that it may take more than five years before gross domestic product growth returns to pre-crisis rates.

Will it be necessary to change the vaccine for its booster dose? The administration of a booster dose of a vaccine against Covid-19 different from that received during the first injections could elicit a stronger immune response than a booster with the same vaccine, said the European regulator on Thursday. We explain everything in this article.

6:22 am: New Zealand targets 90% of vaccinated to end lockdowns New Zealand has set a 90% vaccination target to end lockdowns, while Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern unveiled a plan to open despite the stubborn grip of the Delta variant. About 86% of eligible New Zealanders have received their first dose of vaccine and 68% are fully immunized.

6:09 am: Morocco launches vaccine pass despite protests Morocco launched an anti-Covid vaccine pass on Thursday, the first in a Maghreb country but whose compulsory nature to have access to public spaces has raised protests on social networks.

5:53 am: Latvia is reconfiguring itself in the face of a skyrocketing contamination rate Latvia confined itself again on Thursday for a whole month, closing non-essential stores, cinemas, theaters and hairdressers, in a bid to overcome the worst rate of Covid infections in the world. Latvia has experienced 1,406 infections per 100,000 population in the past 14 days, the highest per capita rate in the world, as of October 20. Its Baltic neighbors, Lithuania and Estonia, follow closely behind, with 1,221 and 1,126 cases, respectively.

5:52 am: Work stoppage for eleven days in Moscow

Moscow City Hall on Thursday ordered the closure from October 28 to November 7 of non-essential businesses and organizations in order to stem its deadliest outbreak of the epidemic.

5:50 am: New restrictions in Ukraine Faced with a new epidemic wave, Ukraine has implemented new health restrictions. Passengers on buses, trains and planes are now required to present a vaccination certificate or negative PCR test. A health pass is also required in many regions to enter covered public places. These measures have pushed Ukrainians to flock to vaccination centers in recent days.

5:49 am: The seasonal flu vaccination campaign launched this Friday The seasonal flu vaccination campaign will be launched this Friday, earlier than expected, in a particularly uncertain context because still marked by the Covid epidemic. “Because everything is ready for the flu vaccination campaign, we are moving forward with its launch,” the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, announced Monday evening on Twitter. The French will therefore be able to be vaccinated as of today if they are part of the categories that are recommended to do so. These are mainly people over 65 and pregnant women, but also people with certain pathologies: asthma, diabetes, heart failure, AIDS … All caregivers are also concerned. French people at risk can in particular be injected with a booster dose of anti-Covid vaccine since the beginning of September. However, the people affected by this “third dose” are often the same as those who should receive the influenza vaccine, primarily the elderly. The health authorities therefore want to kill two birds with one stone.

5:47 am: The epidemic continues to stabilize in France According to data from Public Health France, the number of hospitalized Covid patients again fell slightly: it was 6,453 on Thursday, against 6,465 on Wednesday. In critical care services, 1,009 Covid patients were treated Thursday, against 1,026 the day before.

The British government has rejected growing calls to reinstate anti-Covid restrictions such as indoor masks in the face of soaring contamination.

India administered its billionth dose of the vaccine on Thursday.