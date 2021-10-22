Eden Hazard should he think about a departure?

What follows after this advertisement

Eden Hazard’s adventure at Real Madrid has turned into ordeal for a long time now. Recruited for 160 M €, the Belgian international (115 selections, 33 goals) did not return at all the investment of the Merengues (under contract until 2024). This season he has only played eight matches in all competitions and has only scored one goal.

And since he joined Casa Blanca in 2019, it’s 51 meetings for only 5 achievements and 9 offerings. A catastrophic record. Often injured and today preceded by Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo on the flanks of the Madrid attack, Hazard has a good chance of not starting the Clasico against Barça (to follow live commented on Foot Mercato). A very complicated situation returned to the man who discovered it at LOSC, Jean-Michel Vandamme.





Give the keys to the game to Hazard otherwise …

Returning to the Mastiffs this year as general manager of the training center, Vandamme gave one of the reasons that may explain the difficulties of his former protégé in breaking through in Spain. “He still has football. I’m sure he can still triumph at Real Madrid. The thing with Hazard is he has to feel like the leader, I’m not talking about being the locker room leader, but being the technical leader. He must think that he is important in the mechanics of the game. Eden must be given the keys to the game. He needs them. Otherwise, he will end up leaving Real Madrid ”, he said in the columns of AS, before continuing.

“It’s not about forcing Ancelotti or some other coach to change the system for him. With Belgium, Hazard remains performing well and he does so alongside another very important player who is De Bruyne. They don’t step on each other, they complement each other. I don’t know why it is not like that in Madrid. It shouldn’t be a problem because there are players like Benzema who are made to get along with him. “ Except that, for the moment, the Benzema-Hazard agreement is not working and Carlo Ancelotti has not really given him the keys to the game.