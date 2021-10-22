eFootball 2022: bad news regarding the corrective patch, the bugs will still be present for some time

Despite a significant initial enthusiasm, eFootball 2022 flopped somewhat when it was released due to bugs by the dozen ruining the gaming experience. Konami was due to release a corrective update soon, except that…

Many years ago, PES was still the king of video game football before giving way to FIFA: an annual clash of the titans that should bring back some good memories for some. Today, things have changed and Konami has decided to completely transform its franchise: first by giving it a new name and then by making it free-to-play. It is on these bases that eFootball 2022 was born last September: alas, the start was a little… catastrophic.

Bugs galore, and again for weeks

The launch of eFootball 2022 did not go very well: players had the unpleasant surprise to see the presence of countless bugs, both very funny but painfully tarnishing the experience. A real scandal for some fans, which prompted Konami to make a statement recently: the firm apologized flatly for the problems encountered and announced that it is working hard for an update scheduled for October 28.





October 28 was already very late for the community, which did not hesitate to let it be known on the web. The problem is that even today, the Japanese company admitted … that the famous patch 0.9.1. will not be released on the date indicated, its deployment having been delayed “At the beginning of November”.

We want to let all players know that we have decided to move the release date of version 0.9.1 to the beginning of November. We are sincerely sorry for the delay and the inconvenience this may cause. We hope that this additional period can allow us to improve the experience for our entire community. We will announce the date and details of the fix as soon as possible. In the meantime, we will continue to work and improve the game.

Hoping that this does not scare away a majority of players: “fortunately”, the game is completely free …