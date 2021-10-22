Electric car. Their auto insurance is sometimes much more expensive

The electric vehicle market is growing in France, and the cost of their insurance could be too. In its data for the year 2020, the insurance quote comparator lesfurets.com indicated that cars “ zero exhaust emissions »Were less expensive to insure than thermals, based on average quoted prices. However, its latest study, carried out between January and July 2021 and based on the comparison between equivalent thermal and electrical models rather than on the average price by type of energy all models combined, shows thatan electric car is more expensive to insure than its gasoline or diesel equivalent.



A Zoe twice as expensive to insure as a Clio

The comparisons were made on the basis of a single policyholder profile, for the “all risks” insurance of a current car, each time with a thermal model and an electric model from the same manufacturer and from the same segment. The price between the two sometimes varies from single to double. The lowest price observed for a Renault Clio is thus 280 € per year, while it amounts to 525 € for a Zoe. Ditto at Volkswagen, where an ID.3 charges € 699 when a Golf costs € 441 per year. Even a modest Citroën C-Zero turns out to be more expensive to insure than a C3 with respective quotes of € 449 and € 376.

The value of the vehicle, a major criterion

The calculation of insurance premiums is based on a large number of factors, including accident statistics and the cost of repairs. In theory, this benefits electric vehicles. ” It is clear that an electric car is currently limited to short trips. The risks of serious accidents are necessarily lower », Explained lesfurets.com about the data for 2020. But insurance premiums are also aligned with the value of vehicles, and that’s where the shoe pinches. ” Without integrating state aid or possible manufacturer rebates, the list price of a Zoe is twice as high as that of a Clio and this is reflected in insurance. We see that the insurance premium follows more or less this intrinsic value of the vehicle »Explains Rami Karam, general manager of lesfurets.com. However, no absolute rule emerges for the moment, and the difference between a thermal model and its electrical equivalent depends greatly on the profile of the insured.

The manager emphasizes that ” each insurer has its specific rules for integrating the vehicle, its use, the driver’s profile, its history, its place of life “. Large disparities can therefore appear from one insurer to another, but also from one type of contract to another. Thus, in 2020, lesfurets.com noted that an annual “all risks” premium was sometimes cheaper than “third party” or intermediate insurance for certain electric cars such as a Kia e-Niro, a BMW i3 or a Mini. Cooper SE. The most economical choice is therefore not always what one thinks.

