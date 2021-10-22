End clap for the French Gafam tax, place for the global tax on multinationals

3

Like the French “Gafam tax”, the new global tax is to apply to multinational companies such as Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft, which generate more than 750 million euros in combined financial revenue. © Getty – Chesnot

Bercy announced Thursday, October 21, 2021 that the European countries that have implemented such national taxes, for lack of a common European agreement (i.e. France, Austria, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom), signed an agreement with the United States initiating the transition to the multilateral tax system. If accepted by the parliaments of all signatory countries, the new architecture will enter into force in 2023.

Adopted in 2019, the French tax on digital services, known as the “Gafam tax”, will disappear to make way for the global tax on multinationals signed during the summer by 136 countries under the aegis of the OECD. Recently, other key countries, such as Ireland, Estonia and Hungary, have joined the agreement.

Like the French “Gafam tax”, the new global tax must apply to multinational companies that generate more than 750 million euros in combined financial revenue. It provides for a tax rate set at 15% of profits. The objective is to fight against tax avoidance widely practiced by a large number of technological giants. The French tax on digital services was calculated by applying a rate of 3% to the amount of sums collected in return for taxable digital services that could be linked to France. These services include advertising targeting, linking between Internet users and the sale of data collected online for advertising targeting purposes.

End of commercial retaliation

Above all, the new agreement marks the official end of the trade reprisals put in place under the Trump administration in the United States against these five countries. “The structure of this tax suggests that France is disproportionately targeting certain American technology companies”, had notably criticized the US government in France after the adoption of its national “Gafam tax”. The trade sanctions measures taken across the Atlantic were, for example, to include additional customs duties on certain French products such as champagne, cheese or beauty products. More broadly, European aviation was also going to be concerned. These measures, already suspended by the Biden administration, are therefore buried today.

With the implementation of the new international tax regime in about two years, companies that have paid too high a tax with European “Gafam taxes” compared to what the global framework provides will be able to benefit from tax credits. According to The echoes, this was a compromise that could lead to this new agreement. “This compromise represents a pragmatic solution which allows the countries in question to concentrate their collective efforts on the effective implementation of the historic agreement” of the OECD, indicates a press release from Bercy.