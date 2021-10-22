Enzo will represent France with “Tic Tac”

Are we going to keep the cup at home? Enzo, 13, will represent France at the Eurovision Junior 2021, which will be held on December 19 at the Seine Musicale, in Boulogne-Billancourt. His song Tic Tac, which, according to the France 2 press release, “oscillates between vintage Charleston and today’s pop”, has been available on streaming platforms since midnight Friday.

The track was written and composed by Alban Lico, who has collaborated with Vitaa and Slimane among others. It is “an invitation to take a break to enjoy simple things far from our hectic and hyperconnected lives,” says the channel’s message.





“Single voice”

“His energy, his talent, his unique voice make Enzo a superb representative of France for this 2021 edition,” said Alexandra Redde-Amiel, the head of delegation and director of entertainment for France 2, according to comments cited in the press release. With his song that evokes the time that flies so quickly, Enzo takes us into his lively and lively world to remind us that life is to be savored every second. “

Enzo, born in 2008 in Yvelines, grew up between France, Macao and Hong Kong. His father, an airplane pilot, taught him to play the guitar. In 2020, he was a finalist of The Voice Kids, coached by Soprano. The teenager, who calls himself a “Eurovision fan”, will face in song, during the Eurovision Junior, a competition reserved for 9-14 years old, eighteen other young European artists. He will try to succeed the French Valentina who triumphed in the competition last year with I imagine. The competition will be broadcast live on France 2, from 4 p.m.