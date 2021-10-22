Erdogan threatens to expel 10 ambassadors including France

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is threatening to expel ambassadors from ten countries including France, Germany and the United States after a call this week for the release of opponent Osman Kavala.

“I told our Minister of Foreign Affairs that we can no longer afford to welcome them in our country,” said the Turkish head of state, according to remarks reported Thursday by several local media.

In a statement released Monday evening, Canada, France, Finland, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and the United States called for a “just settlement and fast of the affair ”Osman Kavala, publisher and Turkish patron who has become a pet peeve of the regime, imprisoned for four years without trial.

“Is it your turn to teach Turkey a lesson?” Who are you? ”Reacted the Turkish president, stressing that Turkish justice is“ independent ”, according to these local media.

“A shadow over respect for democracy”

The day after their joint statement, Tuesday morning, the ambassadors of these ten countries were summoned by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mevlüt Cavusoglu, who deemed their appeal in favor of Osman Kavala “unacceptable”.

The diplomats considered in particular that “the persistent delay [pris par] his trial (…) casts a shadow over respect for democracy, the rule of law and the transparency of the Turkish judicial system ”.

A major figure in civil society, Osman Kavala has been accused since 2013 by President Erdogan’s regime of seeking to destabilize Turkey.





Kavala was originally arrested for his participation in the Gezi movement in 2013 – named after a park near Taksim Square in Istanbul. Recep Tayyip Erdogan was then Prime Minister. He was then charged with attempted coup d’etat and espionage.

Osman Kavala, who has always denied the charges against him, faces life imprisonment. He will appear again on November 26.

In an interview with AFP, Osman Kavala estimated last week that his detention allows the regime of Recep Tayyip Erdogan to justify his “conspiracy theories”.

“Since I am accused of having taken part in a plot organized by foreign powers, freeing myself would weaken this fiction and that is certainly not what the government wants”, he noted.

The Council of Europe has threatened Ankara with sanctions, which can be adopted at its next session (November 30 to December 2) if the opponent is not released by then.