EU leaders give Angela Merkel a standing ovation for her latest summit

The meetings of the Twenty-Seven, “without Angela, it’s like Rome without the Vatican or Paris without the Eiffel Tower,” said Charles Michel, the president of the Council.

European leaders gave German Chancellor Angela Merkel a standing ovation on Friday (October 22nd) on the occasion of a summit in Brussels which should be her 107th and last after 16 years in power, AFP learned from a European source. .

Read alsoAngela Merkel or the power of pragmatism

“I hope you won’t be sorry for this ceremony for your last summit», Declared Charles Michel, the president of the Council. The meetings of the Twenty-Seven “without Angela, it’s like Rome without the Vatican or Paris without the Eiffel Tower“, He added, according to this European source. “Your farewell to the European scene affects us politically but also fills us with emotion. You are a monument“, Continued Charles Michel, welcoming”wisdom“Of the Chancellor who will be missed by Europeans,”especially in difficult times“.





A gift for the chancellor

The heads of state and government had previously praised the spirit of compromise of the German official on departure, like the Austrian Alexander Schallenberg who described her as “peacemaker in the EU“Or Luxembourgish Xavier Bettel, for whom she was”a compromise machine“.

For this last summit, where Poland was in the hot seat for its violations of the rule of law, the German made her mark again by pleading for dialogue with Warsaw. European officials gave the Chancellor a gift representing the building where the European summits are being held.

Read alsoMarion Van Renterghem: “At 16, Angela Merkel was part of the club of un-kissed girls”

During his speech, Charles Michel also paid tribute to the Swede Stefan Löfven, who will step down in November from his post as Prime Minister, which he had held since 2014. “You marked our meetings with your strong and reassuring presence“, Declared Charles Michel to the latter, saluting his commitment to”social progress“, According to the same source.

SEE ALSO – Next German government will be ‘pro-European’, says Angela Merkel