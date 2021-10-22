More

    EU will not finance “barbed wire and walls”, assures European Commission President

    A dozen countries like Lithuania and Austria called for such a measure to protect their borders.

    She was “very clear”, it will be no. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will not fund “barbed wire and walls” at the borders to prevent the arrival of migrants, she said Friday, October 22 at the end of a summit of the Twenty-Seven in Brussels. This is what twelve countries, such as Lithuania and Austria, were asking for.

    “I have been very clear that there is a long-standing common position of the Commission and the European Parliament that there will be no funding for barbed wire and walls.”, said the head of the European executive, after the European Council, where the issue was discussed.


    Thursday and Friday, the heads of state and government gathered in the Belgian capital for the European Council. Tensions with Poland, rising energy prices and preparations for COP26 were discussed on Thursday. On Friday, the discussions revolved around the issue of migration.


