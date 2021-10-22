Europa League – After Sparta Prague – OL: “Almost perfect”, “pleasure”, “pride”: The beautiful evening in Lyon

And four more that make nine! If the Marseille rival is struggling to shine in the Europa League, this is not at all the case with the attack by Olympique Lyonnais which is running at full speed in midweek. But, unlike Rangers (0-2) and Brondby (3-0), we had to do with a handicap of two goals after only 20 minutes of play. A bad start which did not prevent OL from gleaning a third success to take pride of place at the head of his group and which gave another flavor to this European evening.

Everything was going badly. As revealed by Canal + and L’Equipe, Lucas Paqueta was late for Peter Bosz’s talk before the meeting in front of Sparta Prague. Result, it is from the bench that the Brazilian attended the first lucky goal of the Czechs (4th). Barely recovered from his emotions, the playing master of OL understood that the evening was going to be really difficult when Haraslin doubled the bet (19th), deceiving Anthony Lopes at the near post. Before admitting that he had loved the reaction of his team, Juninho, the sporting director of Gones, still insisted on this catastrophic start.

“We can’t start a match like that”

“The start of the match lacked aggressiveness, the desire to win the duels. The coach had talked about it a lot before the match but sometimes it happens, analyzed the Brazilian at the microphone of W9. We manage to win a match that we started badly but we must learn the lessons of the first 10 or 15 minutes“Peter Bosz, annoyed on his sidelines, had to wait for the break to tell his flock what he thought of their performance.”The first half was difficult but the coach spoke to us at half-time. We put our heads on our shoulders“, assures Bruno Guimaraes to Canal +.”You can’t start a match like that. The yellow cards, the red card, it’s also because we started badly“, regretted Bosz for his part.





Although Karl Toko-Ekambi had put his people back on track just before entering the locker room (42nd), the Dutch coach made two changes to make his men react. Kadewere and Henrique out, Emerson and Paqueta in, it didn’t take long for the Lyonnais to come back. Thing made thanks to a Houssem Aouar, captain and determined on the goal of the equalizer (52nd). “We must note the reaction of the team and the second period which allows us to score four goals, note this one. We had pride and we knew how to combine it with the qualities we have offensively. At the break, we knew what was wrong. This is where we see that we are a group with character and leaders. “

Paqueta, again

Among these leaders is obviously Lucas Paqueta. Scorer for the 3-2, the Brazilian, in immense form lately, is no stranger to the better performance of his team. “In the second half, it was almost perfect in my opinion“, even advance his compatriot, Bruno Guimaraes. Almost perfect without a doubt. After all, it is not every day that a team scores four goals in 45 minutes.

And even the expulsion of Malo Gusto a quarter of an hour from the end has not changed much. While Sparta scored at the very end of the match, but Toko Ekambi had taken care to increase the score a few minutes earlier. With this success, OL are perfectly placed for a direct qualification for the round of 16 via first place in their group. Above all, it confirms Monaco’s great victory after a more difficult period.

