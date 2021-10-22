Europa League: Karl Toko-Ekambi makes history

Double scorer against Sparta Prague (3-4), Thursday evening, Karl Toko-Ekambi entered the history of Olympique Lyonnais.

He never stops scoring! Since his achievement against Glasgow Rangers in the first Europa League match of the season on September 16, Karl Toko-Ekambi scored seven goals in eight matches in all competitions with Olympique Lyonnais. This Thursday against Sparta Prague (3-4), the Cameroonian international achieved his second double of the season in C3 after that against Brøndby, three weeks ago.

Top scorer in the Europa League

With five goals scored in the first three matches of the season in the Europa League, the former Angevin is at the top of the scorers ranking of this competition. Even better. With this total, Karl Toko-Ekambi becomes the first player in the history of Olympique Lyonnais to score five goals in the first three days of a European Cup group stage.