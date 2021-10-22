Europa League: OM sentenced to closed session by UEFA, removable nets against PSG?

Olympique de Marseille was awaiting its sanction after the excesses that occurred during the match against Galatasaray (0-0) on September 30. Since this Friday, the sanction is known. As revealed by L’Equipe, UEFA has decreed the closure of the North stand of the Orange Vélodrome for the match against Lazio Rome, scheduled for November 4. For “the use of pyrotechnic devices, the throwing of objects and the blocking of passages“, a fine of 8000 euros was also imposed. OM can appeal this decision of UEFA.

Longoria writes to her supporters

As a reminder, the meeting was interrupted for ten minutes for clashes between Marseille and Turkish supporters. While OM receives PSG this weekend, Pablo Longoria, the Marseille president, sent a letter to his supporters. “This Sunday, we will still live a very great moment of emotion and I also hope for a great football moment., he writes. Unfortunately, the start of the season was also marked by incidents that tarnish the image of football all over France. I know that many observers will have their eyes on you, on us. This match is therefore an opportunity to show the whole world how beautiful our stadium is, how your tifos and your songs can sublimate these moments.. “

“If any incident should happen, we could be severely punished., warns Pablo Longoria. Last week a simple ball of paper thrown on the field prompted the referee to stop the game. Next Sunday, the referee will not hesitate to be just as intransigent towards us. Accustomed to the North and South bends, the Ganay and Jean Bouin stands, I ask you all and without distinction to do everything to convince and encourage your members, your friends, your colleagues to participate in the most beautiful way in these moments.. “

Nets installed for the Classic?

According to information from RMC Sport, OM also decided to take measures before the match against PSG. Thus, four removable nets were ordered “to position them in strategic locations deemed to be at risk“, in particular during the Parisian corners. The goal is simple: to avoid the throwing of projectiles on the players of the PSG. The radio even specifies the device set up on Sunday: 874 stewards, 17 handlers, 296 reception agents and 112 hostesses. total, a mobilization of 1299 people.

