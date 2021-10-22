Europeans want to avoid escalation with Poland

While providing support to the Commission, which has several instruments to force Warsaw to move, the leaders intend to favor dialogue.

Correspondent in Brussels

“What did we get? To put it bluntly, not much!It is in these terms that the Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander de Croo, summed up the exchanges that had Thursday evening October 21, in Brussels, the European leaders with their Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki. In fact, there is no tangible result at this stage. At least the Twenty-Seven will have been able, as they had rarely done before, to talk about the rule of law and the importance they place on it.

Read alsoPoland is not letting go in its standoff with Europe

The leaders were awaiting the explanations of the Polish Prime Minister on the decision of the Constitutional Court calling into question the primacy of Union law and, more broadly, on the methodical unraveling of the independence of the judiciary in the country since the arrival in the country. power, in 2015, of the PiS party.

The discussions lasted a little over two hours in an atmosphere “serious” and “preoccupiedAccording to several sources. “Contrary to what Charles Michel may say