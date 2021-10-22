everything you need to know about the new free plan

The free (with ads) version of YouTube Music is gearing up for some changes. We take stock of this new formula.

YouTube Music may not yet be the most popular music streaming service in the world, but Google seems determined to make its platform a tough competitor to Spotify, Apple Music and the like. Thus, the free formula of the application is transformed.

In a blog post, the managers of the service explained at the beginning of October that users who did not take out a paid subscription would now be able to enjoy their music in the background. Understand: Even if you turn off your smartphone screen or use another app, the music launched on YouTube Music will not stop.





You should know that, for the moment, only the Canadian market will be affected, but “we’ll keep you posted on global deployment plans – stay tuned“, Explain the developers of Google. It is therefore interesting to see what this new formula of YouTube Music has in store to fully understand the differences with the Premium subscription.

The functions of the new free version of YouTube Music

Remember that, like all music streaming platforms also offering a similar formula, the free version of YouTube Music is powered by advertising. This obviously does not change with the planned update.

Data subjects will thus be able to do the following:

listen to music in the background (as mentioned above);

randomly play personalized music mixes for you;

look for mixes suited to a particular activity (sports, transport, concentration, etc.);

“explore millions of songs and thousands of playlists, for free“.

However, without a subscription to YouTube Premium, you will not be able to listen to a particular music on demand or watch the music video of a song on YouTube Music. You also won’t be able to skip one song as many times as you want to start the next, and obviously you won’t enjoy the service without ads.

From November 3, 2021

This free YouTube Music update will be released on November 3 in Canada. It will be interesting to see how long it takes Google to bring the same to the rest of the world. Recall also that, for its part, Apple Music has distinguished itself with a new subscription offer that breaks prices.