Exceptional discovery of a 100-million-year-old crab trapped in amber

Today there are marine, freshwater and land crabs. When did the transition from the marine environment to other environments occur during the evolution of this group? An exceptional fossil provides some answers to this question.

During the evolution of metazoans, certain groups have effected a change of environment, from an aquatic environment to the terrestrial environment. TO how easy was this transition? It is of course difficult to quantify it today as this transition is old and took place over time scales much greater than those of a human life.

The study of adaptations and ecologies organisms present to their environments, terrestrial and aquatic (marine or freshwater), allow however to estimate the difficulty for a species to change the living environment permanently. The transition from a marine environment to a freshwater environment is also rare in animals because life in marine and freshwater requires particular physiologies, particularly in matter osmoregulation. A change of living environment also implies that organisms will be in competition with occupying species of the same ecological niche and that they will be exposed to new predators.





There are crabs terrestrial andpure water, belonging to the Eubrachyura group. These have – according to the molecular phylogenies (as opposed to dating of fossils) – diverged from their marine cousins at the latest during the Cretaceous lower, that is, about 125 million years ago. The problem with these molecular data is that they are difficult to correlate with fossil data because most of the fossil remains of these crabs are shells and pincers dating from the Upper Cretaceous to the Quaternary, that is to say between 73 million years ago and the Holocene. In the absence of complete fossils, it is therefore difficult to understand how crabs left their marine life and how many times they did so during the evolution of the group.

An amphibious species already around 100 million years ago

An international team of researchers has yet published an exceptional discovery in the journal Science Advances about the evolution of Eubrachyura. The researchers describe a new species of crab belonging to this group, which they named Cretapsara athanata from a specimen preserved in amber. The specimen was found in Myanmar (Southeast Asia) and dates to 99 million years ago (Cretaceous).

This crab belongs to one of the oldest groups of the Eubrachyura and exhibits a combination of ancestral and derivative characters of the group. Its exceptional preservation makes it possible to observe, by means of microtomography at X-rays, his big ones eyes compounds, its antennas and even its gills. The posture and appearance of the shell suggest that the animal was included in the amber while it was still alive.

Among the particles also included in amber are fibers of drink and insect droppings, indicating that the amber came from a forest environment and that the crab lived in fresh water or brackish near. Finally, the authors believe that C. athanata was probably amphibious rather than terrestrial but that Eubrachyura had already freed themselves from the marine environment nearly 100 million years ago.