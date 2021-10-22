EXCLUDED – Alexia Laroche-Joubert, president of the company Miss France, responds to strong criticism from Minister Elisabeth Moreno who qualifies the competition as “has been”

As reported to you by jeanmarcmorandini.com, the Minister Delegate for Gender Equality Élisabeth Moreno considered that the rules governing the Miss France contest were “has been” and wished that “they change”.

Jeanmarcmorandini.com joined Alexia Laroche-Joubert, newly appointed president of the company Miss France, who reacts by exclusivity: “We had a registration record for the competition this year. The show peaked at over 10 million French people on TF1 during the last edition, so I wouldn’t say that the show is has been… ”, she first declared. And to add: “As I said during my appointment, we intend to study the regulations in more detail and why not change them. We are listening and studying the expectations of the public and the ‘evolution of society,’ she concluded.





Let us recall that Elisabeth Moreno strongly criticized the competition in the political program “Facing the territories” of TV5 Monde, Ouest-France and Nice-Matin. : “I think that Miss France is part of our traditions, of our culture. What questions me are the rules, which I find completely has been.” “Why can a Miss France not be ironic? Why is it that a candidate for Miss France who poses topless to fight against breast cancer is excluded? Why a Miss France could not not be a mom? ”she asked. “I think the rules are completely a thing of the past and it’s high time they changed,” she said.

On Monday, a feminist association (Dare feminism) announced that it had taken legal action, arguing that this “sexist” competition violated labor law. In its “annual report on the state of sexism in France”, in 2019, the High Council for Equality between Women and Men (HCE), a consultative body responsible for advising the government, described the competition Miss France of “archaic caricature”. He had denounced in particular the requirement made to the candidates to be single and childless and never to have been married. The election of Miss France 2022 is to be held on December 11 at the Zénith in Caen. Miss Normandy, Amandine Petit, student in Caen, was elected Miss France 2021 in Puy-du-Fou last December.