Faced with the wave of protest, Eswatini bans all demonstrations

Eswatini (ex-Swaziland), Africa’s last absolute monarchy, banned demonstrations Thursday, October 21, when African mediators arrived in this country shaken by a wave of protest movements against the regime.

“Due to a series of violence during the demonstrations, I ordered all the municipalities to stop giving authorizations to organize demonstrations”, declared Prince Simelane Dlamini, Minister of Public Works, during a press conference. Internet access was limited on Thursday and Facebook was completely down for the second day.

Railroad workers took part in new protests on Thursday. A protester injured by security forces fire on Wednesday died of his injuries in hospital, unions said, bringing the number of people killed (and 80 injured) to two during protests in that country on the same day.





At least 30 caregivers are currently being treated for gunshot wounds, the carers union said. According to him, nurses and other employees who converged on Wednesday during a demonstration in Mbabane have “Faced an unprecedented show of force from the police and the army”. “They were brutally dispersed and scattered across the capital. While they were running, they were targeted by live ammunition ”, added the same source.

“The images arriving from Eswatini are very disturbing and we can see that the political temperature is very high”, said Jeff Radebe, head of the team of mediators sent by the Southern African Development Community (SADC), said on a South African television station. Mr. Radebe stressed that the kingdom’s problems were “Very complex” and that his team had arrived “With an open mind, making sure to hear all points of view” in order to lead to “A lasting solution”.

