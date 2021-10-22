FC Barcelona – Real Madrid: the youth war is on!

What follows after this advertisement

The observation is obvious: both Madrilenians and Barcelonans have less shining numbers than at a time not so distant. The many departures or retirements of players of the caliber of Iniesta, Xavi, Messi, Suarez, Neymar, Xabi Alonso, Sergio Ramos or Cristiano Ronaldo, to name but a few, have caused an enormous loss of glamor in what used to be a duel filled with planetary stars … But there are still good reasons to follow this duel between the two brothers enemies of Spanish football, and the main one is the number of young talents who should tread the lawn of Camp Nou Sunday afternoon.

Among the locals, it’s hard not to mention Pedri – who should however be unavailable – or Ansu Fati, back from injury and probably starting at kick-off. The two Spanish internationals are more than just hopes, since they are already considered major players of the team in their own right. A path that is taking Gavi, the last little prodigy of La Masia, accompanied by Nico Gonzalez, a midfielder to whom we also lend enormous potential. Other players like Ronald Araujo – out for Sunday – Eric Garcia or Sergiño Dest are also called to play a major role in Barça in the short and medium term.

Opposite, Carlo Ancelotti can notably rely on the made in Brazil doublet composed of Vinicius and Rodrygo. The first seems to have metamorphosed during the offseason, notably having improved considerably in the last gesture, while the second continues its linear progression. Both have a good chance of being aligned from the start. It is difficult not to mention the case of Camavinga, author of the first steps which have seduced everyone on the side of the Iberian capital. And La Fabrica had probably never been so productive lately, with players like Miguel Gutiérrez, Antonio Blanco or Sergio Arribas …

🇪🇺Barça and Real Madrid are in the 10 clubs having played the most players under 21 in the LDC. 🗞@OptaJose pic.twitter.com/9alpA0LQRD – LigActu 🇪🇸 (@LigActu) October 21, 2021

Two different policies

Rather than just listing the young people with great potential on one side or the other, one can wonder why there are now so many in the squads of both teams. During the recent golden age of the Clasicos, that is to say the period 2008-2015 to enlarge the features, it was quite rare to see so many young players empowered so early, if not at the start of the Guardiola era. . Only those who managed to rise to the level of the holders made their hole, and the others had to be content with entries into the game or appearances in less prestigious meetings. At Barca, the focus has always been on training, so for many the current situation is sort of a return to normal, especially in the midst of a change of cycle. With a Masia still as productive as ever and an equally reliable post-training player recruitment unit (don’t forget that Pedri or Araujo are not trained at the club), young people thrive rather easily. In Catalonia, there is talk of a return to normalcy in a way, since, during the Bartomeu era, the leaders and coaches in place were often criticized for not relying enough on La Masia. The proof, only Sergi Roberto had managed to make a place for himself over time.





Even if it is obvious that the catastrophic financial situation of the club partly explains this abundance of young players, the Catalans not having the means to recruit stars, Joan Laporta was very clear during his takeover: he wants put La Masia back at the heart of the project. And on this point, the sulphurous Catalan leader and coach Ronald Koeman seem to be on the same wavelength. The context was suitable for this injection of new blood, encouraged by management therefore. What about the Merengues then? It’s a little different. The presence of so many young players is the result of long-term work that began several years ago, with a very aggressive policy in recruiting promises from all over the world, with Juni Calafat at the helm. The goal? Make a real raid to ensure that we have the future best players in the world in order to keep them or to make a profit by selling them, as was the case with Martin Ødegaard for example. In addition to the players mentioned here, we can add Marco Asensio, Jesus Vallejo, Fede Valverde, Militao, Ferland Mendy, all five still in Madrid, or even Takefusa Kubo and Dani Ceballos, whose recruitments are in line with this same guideline.

The start of a new trend?

What about the future then? Even if the drafting of Foot Mercato is not equipped with crystal balls, it is highly likely that this trend will continue with the two Spanish ogres. We can see that, more and more, the two have great difficulty in fighting against other European powers, namely Paris Saint-Germain and the English cadors boosted by their TV rights mainly. The latter can thus align themselves with transfer amounts and salaries that the two Spaniards are not able to offer, or at least, only to a few elected officials. It is therefore more and more likely to see Madrilenians and Catalans rely on their training center and try to make the best possible use of the talents of the house, or recruit promising young players when they are still young so that they become top players at home.

A turning point in the history of these two clubs, used to reign supreme over the transfer window, especially in the case of the Madrilenians. Both are likely to adopt strategies similar to those of clubs like Borussia Dortmund or AS Monaco, but keeping the best elements rather than selling them to the highest bidder, while still allowing themselves one or two galactics of from time to time. The situation has changed, and after opulence and abundance, it’s time for measure. And in the land of Cervantes, we adapt quickly, since the Spanish press is already making its way into the duel between Ansu Fati and Vinicius Junior, two players considered to be potential Ballon d’Or winners across the Pyrenees. While waiting for Kylian Mbappé?