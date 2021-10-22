FIBA, Euroleague and NBA discuss unification of European competitions

FIBA has however confirmed that a ” meeting took place in mid-September to discuss the unification of European basketball ”, divided between the Euroleague, a semi-closed private league, and International Federation competitions such as the Champions League. However, it is questionable whether the discussions would not rather focus on renaming the Euroleague, using the label of the prestigious American league, rather than on the creation of a new competition organized under the aegis of FIBA.



