FIBA, Euroleague and NBA discuss unification of European competitions

It was a bomb that the Spanish daily had dropped Marca Thursday: Euroleague, International Federation (FIBA) and NBA would negotiate “The creation of an NBA Europe, the European division of the best league in the world. “ Friday the Euroleague denied in a statement discussing the “Creation of an NBA division in Europe. “
FIBA has however confirmed that a ” meeting took place in mid-September to discuss the unification of European basketball ”, divided between the Euroleague, a semi-closed private league, and International Federation competitions such as the Champions League. However, it is questionable whether the discussions would not rather focus on renaming the Euroleague, using the label of the prestigious American league, rather than on the creation of a new competition organized under the aegis of FIBA.
End duplication between the Euroleague and FIBA calendars
NBA spokesperson Mike Bass acknowledged the involvement of the NBA in the discussions between the Euroleague and FIBA, without providing further details: “We were recently invited to initiate discussions on how we can work together to develop basketball in Europe. We look forward to participating in further these discussions in the future. “
The main stake of these negotiations remains to manage to put an end to the duplication between the calendars of the Euroleague and the FIBA. An aberration which led for example the Euroleague meeting between Asvel and Monaco on November 26 to be scheduled on the same day as the first qualifying match of the France team for the 2023 World Cup.