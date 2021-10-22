FIFA 22: the most popular sports game? Electronic Arts reveals insane statistics

The publisher Electronic Arts may be currently in a crisis situation with the international football federation which grants it, among other things, the right to display its name on the cover of EA’s flagship sports game, FIFA 22, from his side is doing well. He is also doing very well according to the statistics published by the publisher on social networks.

Let’s put aside the business of Electronic Arts and focus fully on FIFA 22’s amazing results after just 21 days on the market. For its part, faced with such a feat, Electronic Arts is rubbing its hands even if, at the present time, the publisher must still have the mind elsewhere.

In France alone, the box is total because, as revealed by SELL (the Syndicate of Leisure Software Publishers), the game managed to achieve a winning double by capturing the entire top 5 of physical bestsellers during the week of September 27 to October 3 – although it was only released on October 1 – and by becoming the first game to achieve this feat.

FIFA 22 reaches new heights

Last week, already, Electronic Arts proudly displayed the prowess of the 2022 edition of FIFA with a first volley of numbers. In the space of two weeks, the sports game had already managed to identify 9.1 million players, 7.6 million teams created in Ultimate Team mode and 460 million games played.. But the statistics unveiled today continue to drive the success of FIFA 22 to other heavens.

For three weeks now, the craze around FIFA 22 is more and more consequent. The proof: according to Electronic Arts, there would have already been more than 2.1 billion games played which represents the equivalent of 89 million games per day and 46,000 billion minutes of play spent on the field for a total of goals which is close to 5 billion.





Galvanized by such results, the publisher does not stop there for all that and unveils a whole series of data that allow us to better understand the extent of the phenomenon played in more than 200 countries around the world. We therefore learn that PSG is the most used club – 15 million players wear the colors of the capital -, that 21 million matches have been played in VOLTA mode or that the most popular celebration is the Glissade sur knees.

The editor ends up mentioning some information about his Club Pro mode (58 million matches played), on the top transfers in Career mode and on the number of clubs created in the previously named mode: insane results for a game of barely a month!

