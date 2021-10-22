Finally, discover his secret garden, his huge house in Corsica, watch out for the eyes!

Jenifer is a talented singer, a star television coach, but also a confirmed decorator! On the occasion of her partnership with a company that creates furniture and interior fittings, the beautiful singer reveals her house in Corsica. Expect something… colorful! The Objeko team tells you more in this article!

Jenifer: from Star Ac to The Voice

Jenifer Bartoli, or just Jenifer, is proof that you can come from television and have great success! All without ever creating waves! The young woman is the very first winner of musical reality show. It was the famous Star Academy in 2001. At the time, the concept was innovative. Reality TV had only been on our screens for about a year, with Loft Story.

The whole of France is passionate about this new kind of program. The participants were filmed day and night, but the primary goal was not to see them cuddle in swimming pools. These budding stars followed an intensive song and dance program, with the aim of becoming the next star of French song. Jenifer’s victory in Star Academy’s first season caused quite a stir. Her self-titled debut album has sold over a million copies, which is absolutely amazing.

She has since released 7 new albums, and has continued to appear on the small screen. The new generations know her above all as a coach of the famous show The Voice. She appears in the adult and child versions of the show, in which she gives future generations a chance. The circle is closed, in a way!

New projects underway

Jenifer is a very busy woman. Indeed, she is both a coach in The Voice, and in The Voice Kids. Moreover, she could not participate in the final of this last show, having tested positive for COVID-19! Don’t worry, she’s doing fine, and should be spruced up very soon!

Next to The Voice, Jenifer is also a very busy mom. She has just been a mother for the third time, to a little baby named Juvanni. A happy wife, she spends as much time as possible with her children and her husband.





Helping others to break into the song is all well and good, but we shouldn’t lose it either! Jenifer recently flew to London. She recorded her next album there in the legendary Beatles studios, Abbey Road. She would even have received help from Jean-Jacques Goldman, although it is not known how involved in the project is. We’ll have to wait to listen to the album by ourselves! Count on Objeko to provide you with all the information about Jenifer’s next album, we are keeping an eye out for you!

Jenifer: her colorful house in Corsica

Not many people know it, but Jenifer has a hidden passion in life: interior design. Well, hidden, not so much! Let’s just say that her media career as a singer takes precedence over her talents as a decorator. And yet, she has talent!

The singer has collaborated with Charlotte Esquenet and Anne-Julie Entremont, the two co-founders of Exsud Design. The company specializes in the creation of furniture and fittings for restaurateurs and hoteliers, but also for individuals.

With Jenifer, they created the Ligati collection, which means “linked” or “attached” in Corsica.

The singer is a big fan of color and material. So you can expect a real rainbow! She exhibits the pieces of her collection in her house in Corsica. To acquire an item from this collection, get ready to break the bank, or even sell a kidney!

The singer’s house, which houses the collection, is quite original, as she explains to our colleagues from the Obs: “ There is a hallway all black, another khaki, the guest room is pink. I like this mixture of atmospheres and energies. Fans of white walls would be in PLS “. Of course, these colors must be very confusing! However, this represents the energy of Jenifer, a colorful and radiant singer! Now let’s hope that the singer recovers from COVID-19, and gets back in shape on the small screen!



