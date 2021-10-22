First illustration of the future Mazda CX-60 SUV

Patents of what is similar to one of the many next Mazda SUVs have recently leaked on the internet allowing us to give you a first illustration of the future CX-60.

Two weeks ago, Mazda announced that no less than 5 SUVs are currently in development. Only of them will land in Europe. Not the CX-50 SUV-coupe that we have already told you about and which will not come to us after all. The two models that interest us more precisely are, like him, completely new and will be added to the existing range: CX-3, CX-30 and CX-5. They will be named CX-60 and CX-80. The first will offer 5 places, the second 2 more. By relying on the patent leak shared by our British colleagues from Motor1.com but whose origin is unknown, we are already able to offer you a first illustration of the more compact of these 2 models, the CX-60.

Patents of the Mazda CX-50 or CX-60?

The fairly vertical tailgate does not appear to be that of an SUV-coupe. This is why it makes more sense that these patents, if they are proven, more foreshadow the more classic and family-friendly Mazda CX-60. © Motor1

In fact, technically, the patents in question that were talked about a few days ago are supposed to potentially foreshadow the CX-50 we were talking about earlier. In any case, it is this model that the press has generally designated. Yet from behind the very vertical tailgate, the very slight roof drop tilts the balance more in favor of the CX-60 (see photo above), because the CX-50 whose presentation is also imminent should be an SUV-coupe, like the Renault Arkana. And, from the front, despite the absence of the logo, impossible not to recognize a Mazda. Our previous illustration of the CX-50 was perfectly correct, we expect these new features to look a lot alike when looking at them from the front.





This model will be based on a new longitudinal architecture and will accommodate six-cylinder engines (diesel and gasoline) associated with a light 48V hybridization as well as a plug-in hybrid combining a four-cylinder with an electric motor. The presentation is coming soon, the launch of the various SUVs will take place between 2022 and 2023.

Source: Motor.es