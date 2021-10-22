Five months after its generalization, the Culture Pass is looking for the right formula

SEVERIN MILLET

Kevin Lecathelinais, manager of the BD Flash bookstore in Rambouillet (Yvelines), does not hide his enthusiasm: “Thanks to the Culture Pass, my manga sales have increased by 30% since June and the phenomenon is not weakening. One Piece, Demon Slayer, Naruto, Attack On Titan, young people often take complete series of blockbusters, they have fun! “

Five months after the generalization of the Culture Pass, announced on May 20 by the President of the Republic, bookstores – and in particular Japanese comic book departments – are, for the time being, the big winners of this new device, which offers to all young people aged 18 an envelope of 300 euros, to be spent on activities and cultural goods of their choice.

As of October 18, 782,000 have opened an account on this geolocated application. "This is a very good figure, it corresponds to a penetration rate of 80%", we welcome at the Elysee Palace, where the Culture Pass, candidate Macron's electoral promise, is considered "The priority cultural project of the five-year term".





What do 18 year olds consume? Among reservations, the differences remain considerable: 78% concern books (including 60% manga), 6.9% music (Deezer subscription, concerts, CDs, etc.), 5% cinema, 5% audiovisual (Canal + subscription, OCS, etc.), 2% artistic practices (drawing, dance or instrument purchase lessons), 1% live performance. “The price of a manga has nothing to do with the price of a guitar. Books represent 50% of the amount spent and artistic practices 16% ”, explains Sébastien Cavalier, new president of the simplified joint-stock company (SAS) Pass culture, previously director of cultural action for the city of Marseille.

Comic book success

Faced with the rush for Japanese comics, it is stressed in the entourage of the Head of State that “The manga is not a phenomenon linked to the Pass, but a social phenomenon”. As the use of Amazon is not authorized, young people who reserve a book must collect it in store. “On site, booksellers can also take them to other horizons. Moreover, 49% of young people who have chosen a manga have also bought another type of book ”, insists Noël Corbin, general delegate for transmission, territories and cultural democracy at the Ministry of Culture. Behind One Piece, by mangaka Eiichiro Oda, largely at the top of sales, the 18-year-olds are in favor Burn After Writing, from Briton Sharon Jones, the series Harry Potter, by JK Rowling, or Sapiens, a brief history of humanity, by Yuval Noah Harari. Cinema side, Fast & Furious 9, Dune and BAC North form the top 3 reservations.

