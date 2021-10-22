‘Flesh-eating’ sexual disease spreads and worries UK authorities

Inguinal granuloma or donovanosis, an STI, a fairly rare sexually transmitted infection, has been spreading in the UK for several months. Especially since the end of confinement …

It’s a fairly rare sexual illness, but it’s starting to spread and cause UK health authorities to worry.

This sexually transmitted infection, STI, called inguinal granuloma or donovanosis, is caused by a bacterium, klebsiella granulomatis.

Despite his nickname of “flesh-eater” does not trigger rotting but lesions which, if not treated quickly, can cause necrosis in the penis, anus, vagina.

She can even lead to the death of the patient.

A worrying spread

This rare disease, which was rife mainly in India, Brazil, South Africa and Australia, among others, has appeared in Europe in recent years.

And the number of cases has been on the rise since 2016 according to the British public health agency. A few cases, around thirty, had been identified before the Covid-19 crisis, but according to the Sun, the cases are still increasing, especially since the end of confinement.





Symptoms

Transmitted during unprotected sex, the bacterium causes in a few weeks of ulcers spread around the area of ​​the anus and genitals, red bumps that may grow larger, bleeding.

It infects the skin around the anus, the genitals but also the groin and if the infection is not treated, it can necrosis tissue.

It also causes very unpleasant odors.

Treatments

Since this is a bacterial infection, a simple course of antibiotics may be enough.

You must then prevent your sexual partners and follow up for months afterwards because the infection can persist over time.

It is also very important to be test for HIV, the risk of transmission of the AIDS virus is facilitated by the lesions caused by this bacterium.

If the treatment is not applied quickly, it can lead to complications like scars, discoloration of the skin, but the bacteria can spread to internal organs and bones and lead to death.

The condom remains the only method to avoid getting infected.