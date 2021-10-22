FNAC gives you FIFA 22 for the purchase of an Xbox Series S

Despite the difficulty in obtaining a console due to the shortage, some offers appear unexpectedly. The one that interests us today concerns the latest console from Microsoft, the Xbox Series S. Indeed, for the purchase of an Xbox Series S, the digital version of FIFA 22 is offered.

The Xbox Series S: a less expensive console than the others

The Xbox Series S, like its big sister Series X, was released in November 2020. However, there are several important things that stand out. Unlike the Xbox Series X, the Xbox Series S does not have a disc drive, making it a fully digital console. The Xbox Game Pass offer which allows you to play hundreds of games being the strong point of Microsoft consoles, the lack of a player is not so problematic. What’s more, its price is much lower and the console benefits from a more compact size and is quieter.

Enjoy FIFA 22 when you buy an Xbox Series S

The two consoles both have relatively similar performance. If the specifications of the Xbox Series S are inferior to the Series X, it can run any recent game without worry. They both use the same process, namely natively running games at 1440P 60 FPS before upscaling the signal to 4K. In addition, it should be noted that all current and future Xbox Series games are compatible with the Xbox Series S, while the backward compatibility allows you to play the majority of Xbox One games and a large part of Xbox 360 games.

Of course, the Xbox controller has managed to seduce players with its high quality. Whether by cable or with Bluetooth, it allows you to play easily on many media, whether it is a console, a PC, a phone or a tablet. A 3.5mm jack is also present to connect any headset equipped with this port.

Xbox Series S tech specs

CPU : 8 AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.6GHz 3.4GHz cores with SMT enabled

: 8 AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.6GHz 3.4GHz cores with SMT enabled GPU : 7nm AMD RDNA 2, 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUs @ 1.565GHz

: 7nm AMD RDNA 2, 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUs @ 1.565GHz RAM : 10GB GDDR6 RAM – 8GB @ 224GB / s – 2GB @ 56GB / s

: 10GB GDDR6 RAM – 8GB @ 224GB / s – 2GB @ 56GB / s SSD : 512GB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD – 2.4GB / sec uncompressed – 4.8GB / sec compressed

: 512GB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD – 2.4GB / sec uncompressed – 4.8GB / sec compressed Connectivity : HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 5, USB 3.1 Gen 1

: HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 5, USB 3.1 Gen 1 Max 4K resolution at 120 FPS (target resolution in 1440p at 60 frames per second, upscaling in 4K)

(target resolution in 1440p at 60 frames per second, upscaling in 4K) VRR, VRS, DirectX Ray Tracing and Dolby Vision HDR display

Surround compatible sound Dolby Atmos

Official wireless controller included

Dimensions : 27.5 x 15.1 x 6.5 cm

: 27.5 x 15.1 x 6.5 cm Weight : 1.93 kg

FIFA and PES licenses have long dominated the industry in the field of video game football. EA’s license was able to create a strong image for itself thanks to the modeling of its players and the realistic management of the ball. FIFA 22 is no exception to the rule, with breathtakingly realistic matches and even takes the lead compared to its lifelong competitor.





The game also has the luxury of bringing new features, such as HyperMotion, which aims to make matches more natural, especially when traveling. We can also count on an improved AI, a new system of goalkeepers and a new system of air battles, among others.

The opinion of

izokay Again this year, FIFA 22 will be the perfect target for criticism of the license’s lack of inventiveness. Apart from a few small new ideas noticeable in Career or Pro Clubs, the content is not at the party with a FIFA Ultimate Team in slow motion, while the VOLTA mode offers a formula focused on online play not really inspired in the form . However, the title offers perhaps the least frustrating and enjoyable gameplay in a handful of seasons. This one is galvanized by Hypermotion technology which offers concrete duels, new enticing animations in addition to realistic ball trajectories on PS5 and Xbox Series. Mention to the overhaul of the behavior of the goalkeepers, especially successful as well as the defense a little easier to take in hand than before. The great added value of this version being the contribution of the new consoles to the graphics rendering and the lack of loading time. In summary, the gameplay has therefore managed to take the train of the new generation while the content of FIFA 22, far from the references of the sports genre, is still blocked in the 2010s.

If you dream of becoming a virtual football star, you can now take advantage of the offer available on Fnac: with the purchase of an Xbox Series S, the digital version of FIFA 22 is free.

