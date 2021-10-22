Fnac offers a great price for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 + SmartTag + battery pack

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the latest connected watch from the Korean giant, which has the particularity of running WearOS 3 with the One UI interface. It is now available at a great price in a pack with a Galaxy SmartTag + and a wireless external battery: only 269 euros.

If you want to complete your range of Samsung devices, we have found the ideal pack for you on the Fnac website. The latter includes the new connected watch of the Korean brand freshly launched last August, a wireless external battery and an object locator so you never lose your keys again, for example. Everything is now offered at a very attractive price.

Instead of 369 euros if you bought everything separately, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 pack in 40 mm (value 269 euros) + wireless external battery (value 59.90 euros) + Galaxy SmartTag + (value 39.90 euros) is today hui available at only 269 euros on the Fnac website, the same price as the connected watch alone. Count 30 euros more for the 44 mm model.

The first connected watch under WearOS

With its Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, the South Korean giant is getting rid of the Tizen operating system and replacing it with WearOS with the One UI Watch interface. This greatly changes the user experience, since it is now possible to access the Play Store directly from the watch, and therefore to download all your favorite applications, such as Strava and Google Fit if you do not necessarily want to go through Samsung Health, and even YouTube Music or Spofity – moreover usable in offline mode thanks to the 16 GB of storage.

Everything is fluid thanks to the new Exynos W920 chip and autonomy is estimated at around two days, or 40 hours of use depending on the brand. It charges quickly, whether in wired or wireless mode. But the most important thing is the functionality, and for that the Samsung connected watch is very complete. Indeed, it embeds many sensors, such as a GPS to measure the distance traveled, a pedometer to know the number of steps, a sensor capable of calculating the oxygen saturation in the blood (SpO2), an electrocardiogram to detect possible heart fibrillation, a snore detector and even two electrodes on the buttons of the watch to measure bio-impedance. For sport, many trainings are available, even in water thanks to its IP68 certification to withstand dust and water immersion up to 5 ATM.

To find out even more, do not hesitate to read our full review of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

A very precise object locator

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag + offers a versatile design with its small square format and light weight of 14 grams, not to mention the practicality of the notch to attach it more easily to an object. It incorporates Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), which gives it a range of 120 meters, but it also offers an additional option compared to the classic SmartTag: support for Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology for more precise detection. in augmented reality. Concretely, you will be able to film the space where you are, and arrows will indicate the path that will lead you to your lost object. On the other hand, to benefit from this feature, you must have a smartphone compatible with the UWB, that is to say the most high-end of the brand: the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the Galaxy S21 +, the Galaxy S21 Ultra or even Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Z Flip 3.

To find out even more, do not hesitate to read our full review of the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag +.

A practical external battery

With its small size no larger than a smartphone, Samsung’s external battery is easily transportable while offering a 10,000 mAh battery all the same, which allows a standard smartphone to be fully recharged twice. The big advantage of this battery comes from its induction charging system directly accessible on the surface of the device. This charging is Qi certified and you can therefore charge any compatible device such as your smartphone, your connected watch or wireless headphones without plugging in. Samsung still favors its own compatible hardware and the charge goes up to 10 W thanks to the proprietary Fast Charge format, while the charge remains blocked at 5 W for devices from other brands.

