follow the arrival of the Diagonale des Fous on Réunion la

The first runners of the Diagonale des Fous have already covered three quarters of the course and are approaching the exit of Mafate. There remains the last portion in the West of the island before arriving in Saint-Denis in the early evening. Follow the race with Réunion la 1ère.

LH

•

updated on October 22, 2021 at 6:08 p.m.



After a night and a morning on the trails, the cold then the heat, the steepnesses begin the last portion of the Diagonale des Fous, towards the La Redoute stadium in Saint-Denis.

Réunion la 1ère lets you experience the event live on its three media: radio, television and on the internet.

6:05 p.m.

Sophie Blard passed 4th at Roche Plate at 5:49 pm and climbed back up to the 3rd female of the Diagonale des Fous, Amandine Ginouves, who passed at 5:23 pm. Aurore Canino is 5th and is at 5:54 p.m. at Roche Plate.

6 p.m.

Ludovic Pommeret leaves La Grande Chaloupe after Daniel Jung, who is waiting for him at the start of the second part of the Chemin des Anglais. The leading duo of the Diagonale des Fous are heading to Colorado.

On the English path with Daniel Jung and Ludovic Pommeret

5:50 p.m.

2,300 runners passed through the Cilaos post, closed since 5:25 pm. 95 stiffnesses gave up.

5:45 p.m.

Ludovic Pommeret and Daniel Jung are approaching La Grande Chaloupe. The first of the Diagonale des Fous run together towards the finish line, which they could well cross hand in hand.

5:40 p.m.

Cédric Chavet is in 4th position of the Diagonale des Fous at La Possession.







Cédric Chavet, fourth at La Possession

•



© Laura Philippon

5:35 p.m.

The Cilaos post is now closed. Many Fools were there to rest and be treated there. Physiotherapists and podiatrists were called upon. Stopover point after a first night on the trails, the Cilaos post is also the site of many abandonments.

5.30 p.m.

TRIBUTE – Thierry Techer, double winner of the Diagonale des Fous in 2000 and 2002, 3rd in 2010, died on December 15, 2020 from a long illness. The volunteers of the Grand Raid pay tribute to him at La Possession.







Thought for Thierry Techer

•



© Geraldine Blandin

5:25 p.m.

At La Possession post, six runners from the Mascareignes region were victims of dehydration and had to be hospitalized. The heat in Mafate strongly impacted the stiffness.

5:18 p.m.

Benat Marmissolle, 3rd on the Diagonal des Fous, points to La Possession at 5:18 pm.

5:00 p.m.

Emilie Maroteaux, first female of the Diagonale des Fous, arrived at Les Orangers at 4:53 pm. Sylvaine Cussot, the 2nd female, clocked in at Roche Plate at 4:43 p.m.

4:45 p.m.

Quick refueling at La Possession for Ludovic Pommeret and Daniel Jung. Time to sit down to eat, drink and off we go. The two stiffs resume the race together. They have 20 km left before the finish at La Redoute stadium.

4:43 p.m.

Ludovic Pommeret and Daniel Jung, at the head of the Diagonale des Fous, are at La Possession. They run together from Deux-Bras. They will then pass the Grande-Chaloupe and Le Colorado before starting the descent to the La Redoute stadium.

Arrival at the Possession of Daniel Jung and Ludovic Pommeret

4:35 p.m.

The first Fools left Mafate. Relive their journey through the circus trails.

4:25 p.m.

The first of the Diagonale des Fous prance in the lead. Follow them on the trails live with Réunion la 1ère’s WebTV.

4:18 p.m.

Benat Marmissolle passed Chemin Ratinaud at 4:07 p.m., Francesco Cucco and Cédric Chavet Dos d’Ane at 3:59 p.m. and 4:05 p.m. They are 3rd, 4th and 5th in the Diagonale des Fous.







Arrival on Donkey’s Back by Cédric Chavet

•



© Hermione Razafinarivo

4:10 p.m.

It was Francesco Cucco’s turn to arrive at Dos d’Ane at 3:59 pm, 4th in the ranking of the Diagonale des Fous.











Franscesco Cucco arrives at Dos d’Âne

•



© Hermione Razafinarivo

4 p.m.

The first female of the Diagonale des Fous, Emilie Maroteaux, descends towards Roche-Plate. Spectacular bird’s eye view of Mafate.

Descent from Emilie Maroteaux to Roche Plate

3:50 p.m.

Benat Marmissolle passed to Dos d’Ane. At 3:46 p.m. he was in 3rd position in the Diagonale des Fous, 11 minutes behind the first two, Daniel Jung and Ludovic Pommeret.







Speed ​​bump

•



© Laurent Philippon

3:45 p.m.

Emilie Maroteaux takes a break in the trails before leaving for Roche-Plate. She took the lead in the women’s Diagonale des Fous at 1:22 p.m. Grand Place.

Emilie Maroteaux, a little break before Roche Plate and we’re off again!

3:40 p.m.

Daniel Jung and Ludovic Pommeret are now at Chemin Ratinaud. They lead the Diagonale at 3.35 p.m., and start to mark a good lead over the other riders. They are now taking over the management of La Possession.

3:25 p.m.

The runners of La Mascareignes are still on the trails. They continue to arrive at La Redoute stadium. The last ones have until 10:30 p.m. to cross the finish line.

3:20 p.m.

Ludovic Pommeret and Daniel Jung, the first two of the Diagonale des Fous, are still running together. They pass Dos d’Ane at 3:14 p.m. They climbed the Dos d’Ane wall in 1 hour 10. They still seem to have some energy in reserve.







Ludovic Pommeret arrived at Dos d’Âne

•



© Hermione Razafinarivo

3:10 p.m.

Benjamin Postaire, 2nd from Réunion, scored at the Orangers at 3:03 p.m., in 15th position in the Diagonale des Fous standings.







Benjamin Postaire 2nd in Réunion on the orange tree diagonal

•



© Laura Philippon

3:00 p.m.

At 14:37, eleven stiffness points to the Orangers. The Fools arrive in a trickle. It is still very hot in Mafate.







Arrival at the drop of steepness at Ilet aux orangers

•



© Geraldine Blandin

2:50 p.m.

Benat Marmissolle is in 3rd position on the Diagonale des Fous in Deux-Bras, at 2:27 pm. He was followed by Francesco Cucco at 2:33 p.m. and Cédric Chavet at 2:42 p.m.

2:40 p.m.

The first Reunion, Judicael Sautron, is 10th in the classification of the Diagonal. He clocked in at the Orangers 2:34 p.m., after the American Dylan Bowman, arrived at 2:31 p.m.

2:35 p.m.

The third female in the Diagonal, Aurore Canino is 3rd in the standings. She arrived at the Grand Place post at 2:25 p.m.

2:25 p.m.

Daniel Jung and Ludovic Pommeret took the lead together at Deux-Bras, at 2:04 pm. They are about to approach the wall of Dos d’Ane.

2:15 p.m.

Antoine Guillon is at 2:10 p.m. at Les Orangers in 6th position.