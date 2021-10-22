Foot OL – OL: Paqueta fired from the starting 11 by Peter Bosz! – Olympique Lyonnais

Sparkling for his return to competition on Saturday against Monaco, Lucas Paqueta was scheduled to follow this Thursday in Prague in the Europa League.

And yet, the Brazilian midfielder was on the sidelines at the kick-off in the Czech Republic. OL had finally decided to leave the former AC Milan to rest after a muscular sequence between his return to Brazil and his matches with Lyon. Well not at all. The Brazilian had to start this match well, but he lost the right to be part of the starting 11 today. Indeed, Canal + announced at the break of the meeting in Prague, that Lucas Paqueta had arrived a little more than a minute late for the pre-match chat, which Peter Bosz had not at all appreciated.

Strong message sent by P.Bosz to the group: Paquetá had to be titular, he was put on the bench because he arrived with 1min30 late for the talk

Eager to show his players that there was no pass, the Dutch manager said the midfielder had lost his place. Information confirmed in the wake by L’Equipe, for whom Peter Bosz made his point of view clearly understood. “You might lose your best player in one half and find yourself in trouble, but you gain 25 players for the rest of the season ”, Summarized Sidney Govou, for whom it was important to show that no one was above the institution. Especially that in the end, this did not prejudice OL, a solid 4-3 winner against Sparta Prague.