Foot OL – Paqueta sanctioned by OL, PSG had done it with Mbappé – Olympique Lyonnais

Following the Marcelo example at the start of the season, Olympique Lyonnais has again hit hard in their group life.

This Thursday, due to his delay of a few minutes in the pre-game chat, Lucas Paqueta was ejected from the starting 11 and found himself on the sidelines. Peter Bosz was ruthless at this level and he received the strong support from his sporting director at OL, Juninho. ” The non-tenure of Paqueta? I would rather lose 5-0 and even leave my position than make decisions that go against our values. We have values, it’s not that we’re better than others, we decide them together. I have already spoken with his agent. Unfortunately, there is no choice. It’s decided before. We don’t know why he arrived late, but the door was closed. And if the door is closed, and the coach has started the chat, if a player has not entered, he knows that there is something going to happen “, Told Canal + the Lyon leader, for whom these strong measures also guarantee the institution and the fact that the rules are the same for all.





Sanction a player for not respecting the rules of the group? Not a problem for Juninho and it’s EXTREMELY good! Nothing and no one above the club and the group. Some “big” clubs should be inspired by it.

An episode that was ultimately rather appreciated by OL supporters, delighted to see that, despite his status as the club’s superstar due to his thunderous start to the season, Lucas Paqueta did not have all the rights. And inevitably, on social networks, eyes have turned to PSG, where it is often stressed that the stars make it rain and shine. But for those who would have forgotten, Thomas Tuchel had already taken exemplary sanctions, and before a first choice match, since he had sidelined Adrien Rabiot and Kylian Mbappé from the match against OM, because there- also late for a meeting. In any case, as far as OL are concerned, the framework is given for this season, and above all, Peter Bosz and Juninho are perfectly on the same wavelength regarding the discipline and the rules imposed on the players.