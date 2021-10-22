Foot PSG – Tuchel disgusted to be the nanny of Neymar and Mbappé at PSG

Having left PSG after reaching the Champions League final, Thomas Tuchel won the next edition with Chelsea.

And despite this success, the German coach has never hidden that he had very little appreciated the fact of having been sacked without having been able to defend his luck thoroughly last season. If he has already knocked out PSG in particular for not having been able to keep Thiago Silva, his favorite theme remains the lack of grip of Leonardo and Nasser Al-Khelaïfi towards the stars of the team. A speech that has not changed as he confides to the Gazzetta dello Sport, in an interview to be released this Saturday, and whose good sheets have been unveiled by the sports newspaper. Thus, during an interview carried out during the Festival du Sport de Trento, Thomas Tuchel spoke of his functions in Paris, and he complained in particular of having to manage the careers and the extra-sporting problems of Neymar and Kylian. Mbappé, more than the problems on the ground.





” At PSG, I was a bit like the Minister of Sports. I had to manage the players, but also the families and friends of the players. In Chelsea, it’s more fluid, I can use my work methodology with more serenity. At the organizational level, the two clubs are poles apart. It’s easier to train Lukaku than Neymar or Mbappé “, Balanced the coach of Paris SG, who seems to want more the lack of grip of the leaders than the players themselves. In any case, while he was criticized and pushed towards the exit by everyone at Christmas, the German coach managed to turn the tide with his success at Chelsea. And now, his words with hindsight and his experience as a former PSG coach confirms the rumors about the difficulties of training in Paris when the stars decide a lot of things.