Football England – Ang: Cristiano Ronaldo, the savior is still criticized

Hero of Manchester United against Atalanta Bergamo (3-2) Wednesday in the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo does not escape criticism from English consultants. Some blame him for his lack of defensive efforts. While in this area, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is completely satisfied with his striker.

As against Villarreal (2-1) three weeks earlier, Cristiano Ronaldo again pulled off an unexpected success for Manchester United in the Champions League. This Wednesday, the Mancunian striker scored the decisive goal against Atalanta Bergamo (3-2) who nevertheless led 2-0 at halftime. The audience of Old Trafford therefore once again greeted their hero at the final whistle. And for his part, the Portuguese savored the moment, knowing full well that the media comments would not be so pleasant.





Solskjaer and the flawless CR7

Indeed, some consultants in England criticize Cristiano Ronaldo and criticize him for not participating sufficiently in defensive tasks. True to form, CR7 does not respond through the press. But his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not hesitate to reframe the detractors of his striker. ” Cristiano is excellent in front of goal. If anyone wants to criticize him for his efforts and work, all he has to do is watch his game, reacted the Norwegian coach. Look how he ran all over the place. I was very, very happy with the way he led the first line of defense. “

” We asked him to cut the passing lines, to attack the opponent, to press, because we were at home, revealed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He even came back to his own box and blocked balls at the end of the game. He defended, we saw him do sprints. He did everything an attacker needs to do while leading the first line of defense. And of course his goal is just what he does better than anyone else. “We know, Cristiano Ronaldo has never been the most determined striker in pressing and defensive withdrawal. Which can effectively create an imbalance for his team.