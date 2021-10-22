Football England – PL: Paul Pogba, his sentence that ignites the transfer window

At the end of his contract with Manchester United at the end of the season, Paul Pogba has still not extended and his name feeds the transfer window.

This summer, for example, there was talk of a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain for the midfielder of Manchester United and the French team. Paul Pogba was open to a transfer to the French capital, believing that the XXL recruitment of PSG (Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Messi, Hakimi, etc.) and the presence of his friends Kylian Mbappé and Presnel Kimpembe could allow him to aim for a final victory in the Champions League. Manchester United were finally intractable in the negotiations, demanding a sum close to 80 million euros to sell Paul Pogba despite his contractual situation. Without a doubt, the ex-Juventus Turin midfielder will once again be a major player in the next transfer window in the summer of 2022.

Pogba feels good at Manchester United and claims it

Nevertheless, the more the weeks go by, the more the likelihood of seeing Paul Pogba at Manchester United increases. It must be said that despite the collective difficulties of the Red Devils, the team looks great on paper and this is even more the case since the signing of Raphaël Varane. This is how Paul Pogba could consider extending to Manchester United and his sentence in front of journalists after the Red Devils’ victory against Atalanta Bergamo in the Champions League goes in this direction. “I like playing for Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo is special, he’s one of the best in the world, I love playing with him ” enthusiastic Paul Pogba, who no longer takes a dim view of staying at Manchester United despite his desires elsewhere a few months ago.





Substitute at the kick-off against Atalanta Bergamo in the Champions League on Wednesday night, Paul Pogba contributed to the success of his family. Because while his team lost 2-1, his entry into play contributed to the reversal of the match and the 3-2 victory for Manchester United. “The Frenchman, who replaced McTominay when the score was 1-2, made a very good entry. Even if he did not directly participate in the two Mancunian goals that followed, his technical ease and his vision of the game contributed to his team’s control over the end of the match ” Judge for example the daily L’Equipe in its edition of the day. What earn points with his trainer in order to find a full-fledged starting place.