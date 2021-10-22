Football Ligue 1 – TV: Amazon hides its audiences, why such a secret?

Since the start of the season, Amazon has been broadcasting the vast majority of Ligue 1 matches on its Prime Video platform.

It must be said, the broadcast of Ligue 1 on Prime Video is for the moment a clear success on the practical and technical level. And for good reason, viewers have not encountered a major bug, the quality of the image is impeccable and journalists have good press. On the other hand, a big vagueness surrounds the diffusion of Ligue 1 on Amazon, it is about the audiences. While the Canal + figures are released every weekend, no audience has leaked into the matches broadcast on Prime Video since the start of the season. And on BFM Business this Friday, the Lille president Olivier Létang revealed that even the presidents of Ligue 1 clubs had not had access to these figures oddly placed under defense.

An investment fund for league 1: “We agreed on the principle, but this is the beginning. We must agree on the distribution and then find a fund ready to enter at 8 to 12%, which would represent 1.2 / 1.5 billion euros ” Olivier Létang, @losclive pic.twitter.com/sdpe6ShNmd

– BFM Business (@bfmbusiness) October 21, 2021

“You have necessarily followed the business aspect of TV rights in France with the major problem we had with Mediapro last year. We found a solution and, for us business leaders, the worst thing is uncertainty. When the TV rights contracts were signed for three seasons with Amazon Prime, Canal + and Free, that gave us more certainty and we had a new entry with Amazon. But we don’t have the numbers ” regrets Olivier Létang before trying to explain the why and how. “For now, I think it’s still too early because the channel was launched very recently. They wait a bit to see how the subscription campaigns are going ” unveiled the former manager of Paris Saint-Germain and Stade Rennais. A big vagueness that the most curious would logically like to remove in order to find out whether Prime Video’s Ligue 1 Pass is, for example, more successful than Mediapro in its infancy. But Ligue 1 clubs have no say in these audience debates, and at least with Amazon, the check falls quarterly without shaking.