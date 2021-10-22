More

    Football: Patrice Evra reveals having been the victim of sexual assault

    Sports


    Patrice Evra, a former French international footballer, has revealed that he was sexually assaulted at the age of 13.

    Now retired from football, the former Manchester United defender touched on this part of his life in an interview with the Times. I no longer want the children who went through the same thing as me to be ashamed, did he declare.

    In his autobiography I Love This Game, which will appear on October 28, Patrice Evra says he was sexually assaulted by one of his teachers. The latter had offered to host him to avoid the future footballer going back and forth between his town of Ulis (Essonne) and his college.


    “He thought I was sleeping, and he ran his hands under my blanket and tried to touch me, Patrice Evra explained to Times. I knew it was wrong, so I tried to push it away (…) VSit could last ten or fifteen minutes, like a fight. He was not kidding, he was trying at all costs to take my pants off (…) he touched himself and the situation sexually aroused him (…) The last night at his place, before I returned to my family , he succeeded. He put my penis in his mouth.

    The players stopped playing in the 6th minute.

    Patrice Evra has remained silent for several years. He said he was contacted about this man by the police after a report of other children, while playing for AS Monaco. He had at the time denied the facts because he was ashamed.

    Now 40 years old, the former captain of the Blues has not yet made a decision regarding possible legal proceedings.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleHe buys $ 11,000 Bitcoin during the Binance.us flash crash.
    Next articleExceptional discovery of a 100-million-year-old crab trapped in amber

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC