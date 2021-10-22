Football Rennes – L1: Monaco-Lyon in China, Genesio is fed up

On the occasion of the 23rd day of Ligue 1 in February, the Professional Football League plans to relocate the poster between AS Monaco and Olympique Lyonnais in China. But the project is not unanimous, especially in Rennes where coach Bruno Genesio prefers to laugh.

Certainly, the football authorities have funny ideas. While FIFA is fighting to organize the World Cup every two years, the Professional Football League, also for financial reasons, is considering relocating the poster for the 23rd day of Ligue 1 between AS Monaco and the ‘Olympique Lyonnais in China. Suffice to say that the project is not unanimous. If the two teams concerned have validated, other external actors like Bruno Genesio do not understand the usefulness.





“Good luck to the coaches”

The Stade Rennais coach even made fun of the League! ” Relocated Rennes matches? Yes, on Mars, joked the technician. More seriously, I understand that our leaders are looking for solutions to the financial problems affecting French football. Now, going to play a French league match in China, apart from the financial interest, I don’t really see what that can bring. And I wish the coaches good luck for the recovery. “

But as a former coach of Beijing Guoan, Bruno Genesio still sees the bright side of this possible relocation. ” The Chinese will be happy because they are very football fans, he confided. Whether the stadium will be full? I am not sure. It depends. If it’s a 100,000 seat stadium, it will be difficult to fill it. If it’s a stage of 30-40,000, it’s possible. If the clubs agree, it is because they see their interest in it. It depends on the priorities. Is it worth it for the health of the players, for the show too? “The former OL coach has his own idea on the matter.