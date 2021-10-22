For its 75 years, the NBA unveils its list of 76 legends, without Tony Parker

For its 75th anniversary, the NBA unveiled a list of 76 legends (due to a tie vote) on Thursday. Some foreign stars appear there but not the French Tony Parker, four times champion with the Spurs.

Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell are part of the 75th anniversary team of the NBA, increased to 76 basketball legends, due to a tie vote.

This selection unveiled Thursday is part of the various celebrations set up by the North American basketball league, on the eve of its 75th season. The player selection was made by a panel of current and retired NBA players, coaches, executives, WNBA players and journalists.

76 basketball players and not 75 were therefore selected – the NBA did not disclose the names of the players who tied for last place. That’s the equivalent of 158 champion rings, 730 All-Star Games selections, 110 MVP trophies and over 1.5 million points scored.

Six foreign stars but no Tony Parker

In addition to the list of 50 legends drawn up in 1996 for the 50th anniversary of the NBA, have essentially been added big names who have marked basketball over the past 25 years such as Kobe Bryant and current stars such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. , three of the eleven players still active.





Six international stars are on the list: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece), Dirk Nowitzki (Germany), Tim Duncan (Virgin Islands), Patrick Ewing (Jamaica), Steve Nash (Canada) and Hakeem Olakuwon (Nigeria). The French Tony Parker, the Argentinian Emanuel Ginobili or the Spaniard Pau Gasol are not among them.

The 76 players selected, in alphabetical order: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Ray Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Carmelo Anthony, Nate Archibald, Paul Arizin, Charles Barkley, Rick Barry, Elgin Baylor, Dave Bing, Larry Bird, Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain, Bob Cousy, Dave Cowens, Billy Cunningham, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Dave DeBusschere, Clyde Drexler, Tim Duncan, Kevin Durant, Julius Erving, Patrick Ewing, Walt Frazier, Kevin Garnett, George Gervin, Hal Greer, James Harden, John Havlicek , Elvin Hayes, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Sam Jones, Michael Jordan, Jason Kidd, Allen Iverson, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Jerry Lucas, Karl Malone, Moses Malone, Pete Maravich, Bob McAdoo, Kevin McHale, George Mikan, Reggie Miller, Earl Monro, Steve Nash, Dirk Nowitzki, Shaquille O’Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon, Robert Parish, Chris Paul, Gary Payton, Bob Pettit, Paul Pierce, Scottie Pippen, Willis Reed, Oscar Robertson, David Robinson, Dennis Rodman, Bill Russell, Dolph Schayes, Bill Sharman, John Sto ckton, Isiah Thomas, Nate Thurmond, Wes Unseld, Dwyane Wade, Bill Walton, Jerry West, Russell Westbrook, Lenny Wilkens, Dominique Wilkins and James Worthy.