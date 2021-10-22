Formula 1 | F1 drivers disagree with Verstappen on Drive to Survive

Is Max Verstappen the only pilot who does not want to be followed by the cameras of Drive to Survive? While the Red Bull driver has proclaimed his disenchantment with the series, his comrades in the paddock, and even his teammate Sergio Pérez, do not have too much problem being filmed in this way.

Lando Norris is like this “Comfortable and okay” with American cameras, which he says he can keep under control.

“You can choose a lot of things and select them. “

“So I’m happy. It’s cool, especially coming to America, there are so many people who are now in Formula 1 just watching Drive to Survive. “

“I have experienced it. I hope that I wasn’t frowned upon, that I didn’t sound like an idiot or whatever. But no, I think they are doing a good job. I watch it every now and then, but I haven’t watched the whole series yet. But on my side, it’s good. I can’t really speak for Max. “

Daniel Ricciardo, his McLaren teammate, doesn’t see the problem either.

“Sure there are times when you want a little space or some privacy, but if you let them know ‘no cameras in this room’ they’re pretty good at it. “

“It went well, I think we have a little different relationship with them. “

Without too much surprise, Kimi Räikkönen reacted with more detachment or even disinterest on the issue.





“I don’t watch the show so I have no idea what they did. But I told them, even during the shoot, that if I could participate, I would be happy. “

Esteban Ocon finally has a much more intense relationship with Drive to Survive: he was one of the “heroes” of the first season, during the Stroll saga – he lost his seat to Lance Stroll, after the takeover of Racing Point.

“Netflix has changed a lot of things in my life, not just publicly, but my career as well. He made sure I was seen in the tough times when I didn’t have a seat, which came out and people could see that I was desperate to have a steering wheel again. It probably helped my career pick up. “

“Of course, it’s a big difference since Netflix came into Formula 1 and opened it up to fans, who aren’t hardcore fans, but a more generalist audience who didn’t know much about motorsport or Formula. 1. “

“Before, from the outside, we looked pretty robotic, it was a repetitive sport and we couldn’t see the characters that are in this paddock. It’s fantastic that we can see all of this now. “